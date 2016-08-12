KUALA LUMPUR Aug 12 Malaysia's Islamic finance
market is set for a much-needed boost when the country's largest
pension fund launches a 100 billion ringgit ($24.9 billion)
Islamic fund in January, offering a potential boon for asset
managers.
The Employees Provident Fund's (EPF) sharia-compliant
pension plan opened to acclaim this week with Malaysians lining
outside its offices to invest.
The allocation represents about 15 percent of the EPF's
total investments of 681.7 billion ringgit as of March.
Having a standalone pension fund of that size is a rarity in
Islamic finance, even for majority-Muslim Malaysia, and it is
expected to draw interest from foreign asset management firms
with homegrown players also upbeat about the prospects.
"The benefits are multifold, to us and to the industry,"
said Mohamad Safri Shahul Hamid, CIMB Islamic senior managing
director and deputy chief executive officer.
"As EPF allocates more into the sharia fund, surely they
would want to progressively deploy more of their funds into
sharia-compliant investments."
This would include the market for Islamic bonds, or sukuk,
with demand gradually increasing as the EPF hires external firms
to manage its bespoke funds, Safri said.
Ancillary businesses such as Islamic securities services
would also benefit, as well as Islamic money markets, he said.
The EPF plans to allocate an additional 20 billion to 30
billion ringgit in 2018 to its Islamic fund, depending on the
availability of sharia-compliant investments.
The new fund would attract foreign competitors into Malaysia
but also widen the opportunities for incumbents, said Mohammad
Hasif Murad, investment manager at Aberdeen Islamic Asset
Management Sdn Bhd.
"This announcement might be a good value proposition for
foreign players to jump on the bandwagon. We expect EPF to
continually assess the response from the market and gradually
increase the allocation for Islamic in the medium term."
Islamic fund managers screen their portfolios according to
religious guidelines such as bans on alcohol and gambling,
similar to socially responsible funds in Western countries.
Close to a fifth of total assets under management in
Malaysia are now managed this way.
As of December, fund management companies in Malaysia held
132.4 billion ringgit worth of Islamic assets, up 19.7 percent
from a year earlier, according to Securities Commission data.
While the benefits of a standalone Islamic retirement fund
trickle down to fund managers, the outlook for Malaysia's sukuk
market is also improving.
A healthy supply of sukuk is expected for the rest of 2016,
on track to exceed the $34.5 billion of sukuk issued in Malaysia
last year, CIMB's Safri said.
"We expect an active second half, in terms of total size of
the corporate sukuk market, which will grow to $40 billion at
the minimum," he said.
Growth in the fixed income market would outpace equities, as
investors seek more stable returns, he added.
"Investors are more conservative now as preservation of
capital is key. I expect to see this trend happening in the near
to medium term."
($1 = 4.0105 ringgit)
(Editing by Praveen Menon and Eric Meijer)