DUBAI Nov 28 New Malaysian standards for
sharia-compliant equities are expected to attract more Islamic
investment funds from the Gulf, a senior official of the
country's Securities Commission said.
A revised list of Malaysian equities that qualify for
Islamic investment, compiled by the commission, will take effect
on Friday. It uses a new screening methodology which
incorporates quantitative filters such as benchmarks for
financial ratios, moving closer to the approach generally used
in the Gulf.
The change will help to internationalise Malaysia's Islamic
finance industry, Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin, executive director
of Islamic Capital Markets at the commission, said by email.
"The attraction of Malaysian Islamic funds and equities to
other Gulf states, as a proxy for the growing economic
importance of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations), is expected to be accelerated," he said.
The commission's methodology had previously included only
qualitative screens; for example, it banned companies involved
in sectors such as tobacco and alcohol.
Islamic fund managers in Malaysia have six months to dispose
of securities that are excluded from the list, which now has a
total of 653 sharia-compliant stocks out of 914 listed on the
Bursa Malaysia.
The new list will add 16 stocks and remove 158 that were on
the previous list, which was issued in May.
Malaysia has the largest base of Islamic mutual funds, with
210 retail and wholesale funds that had 79.6 billion ringgit
($24.6 billion) in assets under management as of December 2012.
These could increasingly be marketed in the Gulf through an
existing agreement between the Malaysian Securities Commission
and the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Abidin said.
"Given the greater familiarity, Dubai-based financial
institutions could be attracted to market and distribute
Malaysia-based Islamic funds in Dubai."
Malaysia may also benefit from a better consumer perception
in the Gulf, since its approach to Islamic finance has been
criticised as too liberal, said Monem Salam, president of
investment firm Saturna Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)