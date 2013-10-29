LONDON Oct 29 Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd
, the country's largest lender, has launched an Islamic
asset management unit to cater to growing investor appetite for
sharia-compliant investment products.
The Islamic asset management sector is gradually making a
comeback after years of stagnation, having seen a total of 88
funds liquidated globally in the past two years as slumping
equity markets reduced investor interest.
Firms such as Britain's Threadneedle Investments, which
set-up in Malaysia this month, now plan Islamic funds that
screen their portfolios following religious guidelines such as
bans on tobacco, alcohol and gambling.
The new unit would leverage the Maybank group's network of
business lines, which range from consumer banking to Islamic
insurance, as well as its geographical presence across Asia.
"The missing link within the Maybank group is Islamic asset
management," Nor Azamin Salleh, chief executive of Maybank asset
management said on Tuesday.
The new unit aims to launch Asian-themed investment funds
using a bottom-up investment strategy, with products to be
marketed primarily in Malaysia and Indonesia, Salleh said.
"We are looking at trying to bring an ASEAN plus North Asia
product. Our approach is more on the ground, a bottom-up
approach," he said.
Earlier this month, Maybank acquired Indonesian asset
management firm PT GMT Aset Manajemen, and it would also explore
opportunities in the Middle East through Maybank Investment
Bank's stake in Saudi Arabia's Anfaal Capital, Salleh added.