DUBAI Nov 25 Draft Islamic banking and
insurance regulations have been prepared in Morocco and could be
passed by parliament before the end of next year, an Islamic
finance executive said on Monday.
"The draft laws have been finalised and submitted to the
parliament," Said Amaghdir, chairman of the Moroccan Association
for Participative Finance Professionals, an Islamic finance
business association, told Reuters.
"We hope the validation of the law will be for an Islamic
banking window and then for full-fledged takaful (Islamic
insurance)," Amaghdir said on the sidelines of the Global
Islamic Economy Summit in Dubai.
Morocco has been seeking to develop Islamic finance for
about two years, partly as a way to attract Gulf money and fund
the huge budget deficit.
The government originally planned to issue its first
sovereign Islamic bond this year but that plan appears to have
been delayed by disputes within the government over other
policies and a cabinet reshuffle in October.
The Islamic finance laws could clear the way for Morocco to
see its first conventional bank with an Islamic window, as well
as sukuk issuance by private firms, Amaghdir said. Two or three
private firms could tap the market fairly quickly after the laws
are passed, he said.
"We need a national sharia (Islamic law) board to allow
sukuk to be issued within the country. If the laws are validated
by the end of next year, we could see issuance soon after."
