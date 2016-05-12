(Corrects May 11 story to show bank is awaiting regulatory
approval)
May 11 Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group
will establish a banking unit in Morocco once it
receives approval from local authorities, the Islamic lender
said in a statement, adding it aimed to launch the new business
soon.
The bank, which has operations across the Middle East, Asia
and Africa, said entry to the Morocco market would significantly
help diversify assets and income sources for the group.
"We are working now to complete the establishment
procedures, and we hope to launch it soon."
Al Baraka has explored the Moroccan market since 2013 when
it said it planned to make an estimated $100 million capital
investment in the country.
In contrast with peers in the Gulf, Al Baraka has built the
bulk of its business outside of the region, including units in
Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia and South Africa.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)