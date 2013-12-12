TOKYO Dec 13Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's
core banking unit will become the first Japanese bank
to provide an Islamic loan in Indonesia, financial sources said,
a key step that the bank hopes will help it build up its Islamic
financing business.
Rapid economic growth in Muslim-majority countries in
Southeast Asia and the Middle East has spurred many non-Muslim
institutions to foray into Islamic finance. The top 20 Islamic
banks have been growing 16 percent annually in the last three
years, far outpacing their conventional rivals, according to
Ernst and Young.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) joined hands with BNP
Paribas, CIMB, Standard Chartered
and HSBC to provide a total $50 million in 3.5-year
loans to a unit of Indonesia's largest automotive distributor PT
Astra International, the sources said.
They declined to identified as they were not authorised to
speak publicly about the matter.
A BTMU spokesman declined to comment.
BTMU set up an Islamic finance team in Malaysia in 2008 and
the team now has 25 bankers. In addition to Malaysia and
Indonesia, the bank has also provided Islamic finance in
Singapore and Brunei.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)