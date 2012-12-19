* Oman becoming last country in GCC to introduce industry
* Commodity murabaha or tawarruq not allowed
* Strict requirements for sharia boards
* AAOIFI acounting standards to be followed
* Islamic windows will require separate branches
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, Dec 19 Oman's central bank took a strict
approach to regulating Islamic banking in rules for the sector
which it released on Wednesday, setting higher standards for the
industry than many other countries.
The sultanate announced last year that it would introduce
Islamic finance, becoming the last country in the six-nation
Gulf Cooperation Council to do so. Business activity is expected
to start early next year.
The central bank's rules cover areas including banks'
liquidity management, the administration of boards of sharia
scholars who oversee Islamic financial institutions, and the
operation of conventional banks' Islamic windows - and in many
cases, the rules appear considerably stricter and more detailed
than regulations in other countries.
A major provision is tight restriction of the use of
tawarruq as a money market instrument for banks; this is
expected to limit banks' flexibility in managing their funds
overnight, and could thus raise their costs.
"Commodity murabaha or tawarruq, by whatever name called, is
not allowed for the licensees in the Sultanate as a general
rule," the document states.
In tawarruq, one party buys an asset from a vendor with
payment deferred, and sells it to a third party for cash.
Organised tawarruq, where transactions occur in exchange for a
financial obligation, has been criticised by some Islamic
scholars because of its weak link to real economic activity.
In April 2009 the Jeddah-based International Islamic Fiqh
Academy, an international body of scholars, issued a resolution
criticising organised tawarruq as a "deception", hurting its
acceptability in the industry.
Omani banks had lobbied the central bank to permit tawarruq,
at least temporarily while the new industry found its feet. But
the rules do not appear to permit this, saying tawarruq can only
be used in emergency situations on a one-off basis for a period
of no more than three months.
Interbank transactions which are allowed include mudaraba,
musharaka and wakala placements, all common Islamic finance
structures.
STANDARDS
The rules state that financial accounting standards from the
Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial
Institutions, a Bahrain-based industry body, will be followed.
In the area of vetting and supervising Islamic products,
Oman is opting for the decentralised approach which prevails in
the Gulf. It will allow each bank to have its own sharia board
to supervise products, rather than imposing a centralised board
for the whole industry as Malaysia does.
Smaller institutions will be allowed to outsource the sharia
board function subject to central bank approval.
But unlike other countries in the region, the central bank
has set out strict requirements for scholars, including criteria
for whether they are fit and proper, maximum tenures, and
limits on the number of board seats that an individual can hold.
Each sharia board must have a minimum of three scholars;
they can only be appointed for three-year terms and serve a
maximum of two consecutive terms. Board chairmen should
preferably serve on a rotation basis, the rules state.
Scholars must demonstrate an understanding of both legal and
financial matters and have a minimum of 10 years' experience,
and banks are encouraged to develop local expertise by
increasing the membership of Omanis in sharia boards.
The scholars are not allowed to serve in two competing
Islamic financial institutions within the country, and they can
work in a maximum of four non-competing institutions.
They are also required to attend a minimum of 75 percent of
board meetings or risk being disqualified; sharia boards must
meet at least four times a year, and must disclose the number of
meetings in the bank's annual report. Sharia scholars will face
performance assessments, both collectively and individually.
These provisions appear to go a long way to addressing
complaints of potential conflict of interest and lax standards
on sharia boards that have plagued Islamic finance in recent
years.
WINDOWS
Two full-fledged Islamic banks, Bank Nizwa and Al
Izz International Bank, will be joined in Oman by
conventional banks using Islamic windows to offer
sharia-compliant products through their branch
networks.
According to the rules, a single branch cannot operate both
an Islamic window and conventional banking services, while the
windows must disclose the sources and the uses of their funds.
Banks that plan to offer sharia-compliant products through
Islamic windows include Bank Sohar, Bank Dhofar
, Bank Muscat, Ahli Bank and
National Bank of Oman (NBO).
The rules also outline stock market listing requirements,
ownership limits, minimum paid-in capital amounts, and a 12
percent minimum capital adequacy ratio for Islamic banks.
Banks may be allowed on a case-by-case basis to issue sukuk
(Islamic bonds) to raise Tier 1 capital and to issue
subordinated sukuk, while the treatment of sukuk under
bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings is outlined in detail.
Islamic collective investment schemes will be regulated by the
Capital Market Authority.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)