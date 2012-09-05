* Aims to define roles of scholars
* Five-year plan for Islamic banking sector
* To consider incentives for agriculture, SME financing
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, Sept 5 Pakistan's central bank has
announced it will develop rules defining the roles and
responsibilities of all those involved in the sharia compliance
process of Islamic banks, including scholars.
The rules aim to strengthen governance of the Islamic
finance sector in the world's second most populous Muslim
nation, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. It did
not give details of the new rules.
There are growing calls in the Islamic finance industry
globally to improve the credentials and certification process of
sharia boards at Islamic banks, to reduce the potential for
conflicts of interest and increase transparency.
The central bank also said it was developing a five-year
plan for Pakistan's Islamic banking sector in the 2013-2017
period.
"The new plan will set the strategic direction for the
Islamic banking industry. This would define the strategies and
action plans to move the industry to the next level of growth,"
said deputy governor Kazi Abdul Muktadir.
Islamic banking will grow to 15 percent of the country's
total banking sector in the next five years, he added. Islamic
banks held 644 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) or 7.7 percent of
total banking assets in March this year, central bank data
shows.
The central bank will also be willing to offer "necessary
support" to Islamic banks to build portfolios in non-traditional
sectors such as agriculture and small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs), the statement said.
Financing by Islamic banks is currently dominated by the
mainstream corporate sector at 73.9 percent of total financing,
with agricultural financing representing just 0.1 percent and
SMEs 5.1 percent, central bank data shows.
Expanding into these sectors "would not only improve their
repute amongst the masses but would also provide them an
attractive avenue to develop and expand their assets
portfolios", Muktadir said.
A campaign will also be launched to increase awareness of
Islamic banking and boost growth momentum in Pakistan.
The country's Islamic banking industry includes five
full-fledged Islamic banks and five takaful (Islamic insurance)
firms, with an additional 12 conventional banks offering
services through Islamic windows.
Pakistan's securities commission announced new takaful rules
last month, aiming to boost competition and lift the sector's
market share by allowing the entry of conventional players.
However, this prompted a legal challenge from takaful providers
and it is unclear when the new rules will actually be
implemented.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)