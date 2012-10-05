SYDNEY Oct 5 Pakistan's regulator has issued
new draft rules for the issuance of sukuk or Islamic bonds, as
part of a range of initiatives to boost the Islamic banking
sector in the country.
Under the rules, released on Thursday, sukuk will have to be
structured to comply with standards of the Bahrain-based
Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Finance
Institutions, as well as those set by the local regulator.
The draft rules also include requirements for disclosure of
information about the issuers and for the issuers to appoint
Islamic scholars who vet the sukuk structures. There is a
consultation period on the draft until Oct. 15.
The number of individual sukuk issues in Pakistan has shrunk
in recent years, despite the rapid growth of issuance globally,
which is projected by Commerzbank to exceed $100 billion this
year.
Last year, the Pakistani sukuk market was led by three
sovereign sukuk which raised a combined 163.6 billion rupees
($1.72 billion), according to securities commission data. Three
corporate sukuk raised a combined 5.4 billion rupees.
This compares with 21 sukuk in 2007, most of which were
corporate, raising a combined 49.3 billion rupees. In 2008 there
were 18 sukuk which raised 31.9 billion rupees.
AAOIFI standards indicate how Islamic financial products
should be structured; following the standards could increase the
interest of foreign investors in investing in Pakistani sukuk.
Pakistan aims to lift Islamic finance's share of its banking
sector through a series of reforms; last month the central bank
said it was developing a five-year plan for Islamic banking. The
country is introducing new rules for takaful (Islamic insurance)
designed to increase competition.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)