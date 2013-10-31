LONDON Oct 31 The central banks of Malaysia and
the United Arab Emirates are working on a fund passporting
mechanism that would facilitate sales of funds from one country
into the other, Malaysia's central bank governor said.
The plan is part of a bilateral agreement signed earlier
this month between the central banks of the two countries, aimed
at building closer economic ties with a focus on Islamic
finance.
"It involves a bilateral agreement between countries and
guidelines to facilitate the inception of this, what you call a
passporting mechanism, that are accepted by both parties," Zeti
Akhtar Aziz said during a panel discussion at the World Islamic
Economic Forum in London.
This could help fund managers raise assets under management
by tapping into a wider client pool, and provide a more
geographically diverse range of products to investors.
The two countries have a total of over 270 Islamic funds,
representing close to a third of the entire Islamic funds sector
globally, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
service.
There have traditionally been substantial differences
between the Gulf and southeast Asia in the design and use of
sharia-compliant financial products, but the plan for the
passporting mechanism is a fresh sign of pressure for
convergence.
Last year, Malaysia's securities commission revised its
guidelines for screening equities that qualify for Islamic
investment, moving them closer to those used in the Gulf.
The Malaysian commission also signed an agreement earlier
this month with regulators in Singapore and Thailand to
encourage cross-border offers of investment funds.
