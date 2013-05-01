DOHA May 1 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB),
the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, is
not expecting to issue more Islamic bonds before 2014, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"I don't think it will be needed; there seems to be enough
liquidity currently," Bassel Gamal told reporters at a
conference in the Qatari capital.
QIB, whose biggest shareholder is the country's sovereign
wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, last tapped the
market with a $750 million five-year sukuk in October as part of
its $1.5 billion sukuk programme.
Qatari banks remain very liquid, but much of this cash is
held in local riyals with lenders keen for dollar funding to
service a number of infrastructure projects in the pipeline
ahead of the country hosting the 2022 football World Cup.
Investor demand for sukuk issuance is also high and not
satisfied by a significant lack of supply, meaning
sharia-compliant debt offerings from Gulf entities are normally
well supported.
Corporate issuance of local currency sukuk is expected in
coming years as well, added Gamal, who was appointed as QIB
chief executive in January.
"In the coming years, we expect some corporations to issue
sukuk in local currency, thus creating their own yield curve
with the potential of issuing on the global markets in the years
to come."
"Indeed, we have seen many countries encouraging local
issuances of sukuk, such as Saudi Arabia and Malaysia," he
added.
Earlier this week, QIB reported a 25 percent drop in its
first-quarter net profit after booking higher provisions to meet
loan losses.
