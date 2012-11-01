DUBAI Nov 1 The Islamic Financial Services
Board (IFSB) released new draft guidelines on capital adequacy
for Islamic banks and the risk management of takaful (Islamic
insurance) companies, the industry body said in a statement on
Thursday.
The Kuala Lumpur-based IFSB sets global guidelines for
Islamic finance, although national financial regulators have the
final say on how they apply these.
The IFSB released its original guidelines on capital
adequacy in December 2005, based on Basel II standards which
regulators were then applying around the world. Since then,
global regulators have agreed on stricter Basel III standards
which will be phased in over the next several years.
Sukuk (Islamic bonds), issued against assets owned by an
Islamic bank, may be used by that bank as additional capital to
meet regulatory minimums, the draft guidelines state.
The minimum maturity of the sukuk should be five years, and
it should not have step-up features, such as periodic increases
in the rate of return, giving an incentive to the issuer to
redeem it. These provisions align the IFSB with Basel III.
Any capital raised through sukuk issues cannot be counted as
part of the capital buffers mandated by Basel III, since sukuk
are not common equity.
Because Islamic finance is more closely linked to real
assets than conventional finance, it is less prone to credit
bubbles, and Islamic banks do not engage in highly speculative
trading, the IFSB said.
But it also noted that Islamic finance was in some ways
vulnerable to cyclical swings in economies - for example, many
Islamic instruments are based on commodity prices. So it makes
sense for Islamic banks to build up countercyclical capital
buffers in good times, the IFSB concluded; these buffers are one
of the major provisions of Basel III.
The draft guidelines state how capital requirements should
apply to banks' Islamic windows, and assign risk weightings to
Islamic transactions such as musharaka and mudaraba. They
indicate how exposure to contracts such as profit rate swaps,
the Islamic equivalent of interest rate swaps, should be
calculated.
TAKAFUL
The draft guidelines for takaful do not set numerical
standards for the industry but describe risks faced by Islamic
insurers, including the risk that their products become
non-compliant with sharia principles.
They also describe best practices for takaful providers to
manage risks, supervise their funds and disclose information.
The IFSB plans a five-month public consultation period for
the draft standards, with public hearings scheduled for Nov. 19
in Dubai and Jan. 22 in Kuala Lumpur.
