By Bernardo Vizcaino
| DUBAI, April 9
DUBAI, April 9 The Islamic Financial Services
Board (IFSB) has published new guidelines on liquidity and
stress-testing, seeking to reduce the balance sheet risk of
Islamic financial institutions in line with a tightening of
standards in conventional banking.
The guidelines are the first published by the Malaysia-based
body, which sets global standards for Islamic finance, since
December 2010. The guidelines are not mandatory - it is up to
national regulators to decide whether to adopt them - but the
IFSB said it expected regulators to begin using them in 2013.
Under one set of new guidelines, the IFSB calls for closer
scrutiny of maturity mismatches, more attention to avoiding
excessive concentration of funding sources, and better
measurement of unencumbered assets, or assets on which there are
no claims.
Over-concentration of funding sources has been a problem for
some Gulf companies which have relied on a small number of debt
issues without raising equity. Kuwaiti investment firm
International Investment Group said last month that it had
agreed in principle with most creditors on the main terms of a
plan to restructure a $200 million exchangeable sukuk which
represents over 75 percent of its liabilities.
A second set of IFSB guidelines covers stress-testing of
Islamic financial institutions, offering 29 principles that
cover risks specific to Islamic banks; they are designed to
complement international best practices.
The IFSB's new standards are part of a series of initiatives
in the last several months to address the issue of risk in the
industry. Early this month the Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions, another
standard-setting body based in Bahrain, proposed more detailed
accounting standards for real estate while increasing disclosure
for Islamic banks' investment accounts.
Last month the Bahrain-based International Islamic Financial
Market and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
launched a standard contract template for Islamic profit rate
swaps, which can be used to hedge risk.
The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity
Management Corporation plans to issue a new set of liquidity
management products this year, which it hopes will give banks a
greater choice of instruments with which they can meet liquidity
requirements.
SCALE
The IFSB's latest guidelines may indicate a shift of
approach for the body. Founded in 2002, its standards were
initially generic and criticised for lacking details, as the
IFSB focused on winning wide support for its positions.
Now, however, the IFSB appears to be prepared to issue more
detailed guidance in response to the global financial crisis, a
trend towards tightening regulation of conventional financial
markets, and the opening of North Africa to Islamic finance in
the wake of last year's Arab Spring uprisings.
In a statement on its latest guidelines, the IFSB said the
"looming challenge is to attain scale and depth in financial
markets through strengthened regulatory frameworks".
The IFSB's next annual summit, to be held in Turkey in May,
will focus on "The Changing Regulatory Model and Islamic
Finance", the organisation has announced.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)