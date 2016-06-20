By Alexander Winning and Bernardo Vizcaino
Russian banks aim to introduce a number of Islamic financial
products this year that could increase pressure for Russian
authorities to create a legal framework facilitating the
industry.
Russian banks' balance sheets have been strained by an
economic crisis and Western-imposed sanctions, encouraging
efforts to develop sharia-compliant finance to attract investors
from the Gulf and southeast Asia.
But Russia does not have a large Muslim population to
provide a ready-made customer base; only about 20 million of its
roughly 145 million people are Muslims. So progress rests on a
handful of pilot projects and the willingness of regulators to
pass legislation that would make Islamic finance cost-effective.
Those efforts received a boost last month when Russian
lenders Vnesheconombank, Sberbank and
Tatfondbank signed agreements with the Islamic
Development Bank (IDB) to support their initiatives.
Russia's central bank has signed a similar agreement with
the Saudi-based IDB, a multilateral lender which is one of the
world's largest issuers of Islamic bonds.
"There is now political will for Islamic finance to develop
in Russia. The ice has broken and people now understand that
Islamic banking products can be in demand," said Maxim Osintsev,
an executive director at Sberbank's corporate and investment
banking division.
Sberbank, the country's largest lender by assets, aims to
help to raise between $200 million and $300 million for a client
this year via Islamic finance, which complies with religious
principles such as a ban on interest payments, Osintsev said.
The IDB is backing those efforts, assigning teams to support
each institution with legal and regulatory advice, said Ahmed
Fayed Al Gebali, director of the IDB's Islamic financial
services department.
Taxation issues are often an obstacle to Islamic finance
deals, which can attract double or triple tax duties since they
require multiple transfers of underlying assets.
"Legislation is a major issue -- there is still no
definition of Islamic finance in the Russian legal system,"
Linar Yakupov, head of the Association of Regional Investment
Agencies of the Russian Federation, said.
"These new efforts will create new impetus. It's a step
forward but there is still more to do."
PILOT TRANSACTIONS
State development bank Vnesheconombank could be first to
reach the market as it is governed under a different federal law
than other local banks, allowing it to avoid tax hurdles.
Vnesheconombank has identified structures it can use to
support export-import deals and project financing with a pilot
transaction of around $100 million planned for the autumn, the
bank said in response to Reuters questions.
There is also a desire to raise funds from Russia's Muslim
population and from countries in the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) which have large Muslim populations.
In March, Tatfondbank opened a participation banking centre
in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan which it aims to develop
further with support from the IDB, the bank said. Participation
banking does not use interest.
Tatfondbank said its corporate clients would soon have
access to Islamic project financing and it planned to set up
correspondent banking links with firms in CIS countries.
Beyond the three banks, there is growing interest from
around 20 other financial institutions in Russia, said Yakupov,
also president of the Kazan-based Islamic Business and Finance
Development Fund (IBFD).
The IBFD is working with asset managers to introduce Islamic
mutual funds that would channel money into Russian companies,
including those in halal industries such as food preparation. It
aims to launch a fund by the end of the year, Yakupov said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane Merriman)