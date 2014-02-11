Feb 11 An independent legal entity should
oversee the way in which Islamic financial institutions certify
they are following sharia principles, Kuwait's central bank
governor Mohammad al-Hashel said in a speech to industry
scholars.
The comments by Kuwait's central bank chief could reignite
debate over the role of sharia scholars, as regulators around
the world begin to take a more active role in monitoring the
gatekeepers of Islamic finance.
Boards of sharia scholars at financial institutions rule on
whether activities and products follow religious principles such
as bans on interest payments and pure monetary speculation. They
are also involved in audits that determine whether the
institutions are operating in a compliant manner.
At the same time, the scholars are on the payroll of the
Islamic banks which they vet, an arrangement contrary to good
governance, Hashel said in his speech, delivered at a December
conference and recently published on the central bank's website.
"Usually, the responsibility for fatwa (religious rulings)
and subsequent sharia audit is assigned to the sharia
supervisory authority maintained by most Islamic financial
institutions. This practice is by no means in line with the
sharia supervision governance fundamentals."
Traditionally, scholars have mostly practiced
self-regulation, leaving the process open to accusations of
conflicts of interest. The growing role of Islamic finance in
some national economies is now prompting government watchdogs to
pay more attention to the sector.
Last year, for example, Malaysia overhauled its Islamic
finance rules, giving it greater oversight over banks and
scholars, who are now legally accountable for the financial
products they approve and liable to fines and prison time for
wrongdoing.
Bahrain's central bank will release a new regulatory
framework for Islamic insurance this quarter, in a review of
standards which the regulator hopes will improve governance as
well as profitability. Pakistan's central bank is revising rules
on sharia governance and liquidity management for Islamic banks.
Hashel said there should be clear and specific professional
frameworks for the duties and responsibilities of sharia
authorities and their audit function.
"We can consider the idea of establishing an independent
legal entity that will take the responsibility for the
regulation and development of the work of sharia audit and
supervision," he said.
Hashel did not elaborate on how such a body might operate in
Kuwait, or say whether Kuwait was likely to establish one. But
his proposal may strike a chord in the Islamic finance
community, because loose regulation of scholars is acknowledged
by many people in the industry to be an obstacle to growth.
CENTRALISED
The creation of an independent legal body could see scholars
independently reviewing the work of their peers, a format
pioneered by Malaysia but mostly absent in the Gulf.
Establishing the body would involve challenges but it could
take its cues from the conventional financial auditing
profession, said Hashel, who replaced veteran policymaker Sheikh
Salem Abdul-Aziz al-Sabah as central bank head in March 2012.
"In this context, we can refer to the history of development
of the audit profession to be considered as a role model and to
benefit from conventional guidelines regarding this matter."
He did not elaborate, but accounting scandals at companies
such as Enron have prompted regulators in some countries to
require rotation of companies' auditors after a certain period
of time. Companies have also been encouraged to use separate
firms for their audit and advisory work.
By contrast, appointments of scholars to sharia boards in
the Gulf are often considered long-term or even permanent, and
the scholars become involved in the design and sometimes even
the marketing of Islamic financial products.
This is beginning to change, however. Oman introduced term
limits for sharia scholars as part of an extensive Islamic
banking rulebook introduced in December 2012. Its rules require
scholars to be appointed for three-year terms and serve a
maximum of two consecutive terms, effectively requiring banks to
hire new scholars periodically.
INDUSTRY BODIES
Further progress would require input from industry bodies,
said Hashel, a member of the technical committee of the
Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), a top
governing body for the industry.
"This should be undertaken in cooperation with competent
regional and international authorities which will save much
effort and time."
Such efforts could actually strengthen the independence of
scholars by limiting interference in their work by financial
institutions, he added.
"This will enhance confidence of stakeholders and clients in
the soundness of transactions from a sharia perspective."
However, governing bodies such as the IFSB have focused on
prudential rules such as liquidity and stress-testing of Islamic
banks, rather than addressing the role of sharia scholars.
The Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organisation for
Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), a body which gathers
the industry's most prominent scholars, has focused on guidance
for financial instruments such as sukuk, or Islamic bonds.
AAOIFI's standards do recognise that lengthy scholar
appointments "could lead to a close relationship which could be
perceived to be a threat to independence and objectivity", but
it does not prescribe term limits.
It recommends that institutions rotate at least one sharia
board member every five years, but such guidelines are not
enforceable in most countries and don't address the broader
self-auditing issue raised by Hashel.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)