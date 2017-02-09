Feb 9 A global body for Islamic finance has
issued a draft standard on centralized sharia boards, aiming to
improve corporate governance in the industry and increase the
consumer appeal of sharia-compliant financial products.
The proposed rules come at a time when Islamic banks are
trying to widen their appeal to consumers in core markets of the
Middle East and Southeast Asia, while opening up entirely new
ones - particularly across Africa.
Islamic banks have traditionally established internal sharia
boards, employing scholars to rule on whether their products are
religiously permissible.
Such self-regulation proved useful in the early years of the
industry, but the establishment of independent sharia boards at
the national level to encourage homogeneous transactions that
are cheap and quick to structure is gaining traction.
The Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic
Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) is seeking industry feedback on
the proposed standard until the end of this month, aiming to
make the final version effective from January 2018.
Bahrain-based AAOIFI said the standard would encourage
convergence of industry practices by avoiding contradictory
rulings and fostering consistency across products and services.
"This will, in turn, increase the credibility of the Islamic
finance industry and boost the confidence of its clients and
investors in Islamic financial institutions and their
offerings."
The standard covers the appointment and optimal composition
of sharia boards, fit and proper criteria of scholars, as well
as steps to ensure the independence of their rulings.
While it does not prescribe term limits for scholars, it
does require sharia boards to implement a rotation policy for
its members while including members with expertise in areas such
as accounting and law.
Sharia boards' functions are largely advisory and reactive
in nature, but the standard allows scholars to take a proactive
approach under certain circumstances - such as when it deems a
major non-compliance event has occurred.
AAOIFI has revamped its own internal structure by appointing
50 members across three technical boards in late 2015, which
included the creation of a board on governance and ethics, which
developed the proposed standard.
A centralized model is increasingly being adopted across the
industry, with Oman and Bahrain having established national
sharia boards in recent years. Morocco and Kenya are also
working to establish similar bodies.
Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan have centralised sharia
boards, but the way in which they operate can vary.
