July 29 Jeddah-based investment firm Sedco
Capital plans to register its Islamic funds in Switzerland and
distribute them through tie-ups with global private banks, part
of efforts to diversify its client base outside Saudi Arabia.
Sedco Capital, a fully owned subsidiary of Sedco Holding,
said it had incorporated environmental, social and governance
(ESG) principles into two of the equity funds, widening their
appeal to include ethically minded investors in general.
Islamic funds follow religious principles such as bans on
alcohol and gambling, similar to filters used by ESG funds.
Sedco Capital hopes this will allow its funds to be marketed to
investors beyond traditional Islamic areas in the Middle East
and southeast Asia.
The firm aims to be able to source two-thirds of its assets
under management from outside Saudi Arabia in four to five
years, according to chief executive Hasan Aljabri.
"We are creating strong strategic relationships with private
banks to distribute our products. We are about to register our
funds in Switzerland and sign two agreements with established
private banks," he said.
"We aim to have one signed by October and the second one by
December, in the meantime also signing with other
regional-oriented institutions."
Sedco Capital's two ESG funds, launched in May last year,
have $230 million in assets and are managed by Stockholm-based
Informed Portfolio Management.
