SYDNEY Oct 5 The Manila-based Asian Development
Bank (ADB) has signed an agreement with the Islamic Financial
Services Board (IFSB) to help member countries adopt the IFSB's
prudential standards.
The five-year agreement, signed earlier this week, will see
the ADB support member countries in legal and regulatory aspects
of meeting the IFSB's standards, Ashraf Mohammed, assistant
general counsel at the ADB, told Reuters.
IFSB guidelines are widely used in the Islamic finance
industry, but they are not mandatory - it is up to national
regulators to decide whether to adopt them.
"The real test of all this is for financial institutions to
apply these standards," Mohammed said. "We will review mid-term
in two years to see how it has been effective."
At present, the IFSB's membership of regulatory bodies and
private institutions such as banks and law firms is concentrated
on more developed countries; the majority of its 187 members
come from the Gulf and Malaysia.
In contrast, only seven IFSB members come from Indonesia,
Pakistan and Bangladesh, the world's three most populous
Muslim-majority countries. These are some of the countries where
the ADB is most active, as its main objective is poverty
alleviation.
In the short term the agreement will focus on Indonesia,
Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Maldives, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and
the Philipinnes, Mohammed said. Islamic finance can help to
bring people in such countries into the banking system, he said.
The agreement includes encouraging countries to align their
infrastructure financing needs with Islamic finance, which could
help meet Asia's enormous needs for infrastructure spending,
said Bindu Lohani, the ADB's vice president for knowledge
management and sustainable development.
The ADB provided its first fully sharia-compliant financing
in May, assisting the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank with
two partial credit guarantees worth up to $66 million for two
wind farms in Pakistan.
