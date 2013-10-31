LONDON Oct 31 The Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has launched a series of
numerical studies of Islamic finance to help policy makers
develop the industry, the Jeddah-based body said.
"We felt that the industry is lacking solid numbers that can
be backed up by empirical, bottom-up data," said Khaled
Al-Aboodi, chief executive of the ICD.
"This affects the credibility of the industry and constrains
intelligent decision-making when it comes to assessing the
potential of this industry."
The ICD supports the economic growth of its 51 member
countries by financing private sector projects that follow
Islamic principles. It is collaborating with Thomson Reuters to
produce the finance studies, known as the Islamic Finance
Development Indicator (IFDI).
Islamic finance has been expanding faster than conventional
finance in regions such as the Gulf and southeast Asia;
according to the UK Islamic Finance Secretariat, a British lobby
group, the industry's global assets rose to $1.46 trillion in
2012 from $1.22 trillion in 2011.
But analysis of the industry has often become narrowly
fixated on measures such as asset growth, said Aboodi. So the
IFDI will track five areas of industry development, which can be
broken down by country: social responsibility, quantitative
development, governance, knowledge and awareness.
"Detailed empirical research and analysis is the only way to
evaluate the impact of the industry on the wider society, and
convince non-Muslim stakeholders of its value proposition,"
Aboodi said.
In its first set of findings, the IFDI focused on Islamic
finance education around the globe, identifying 420 institutions
offering industry courses and 113 universities with dedicated
degrees.
Britain is at the top of the list with 60 institutions
offering Islamic finance courses and 22 universities with
similar degrees. Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan
come next.
A total of 655 research papers were issued globally on
Islamic finance in the last three years, of which 354 were
peer-reviewed, according to the IFDI. Malaysia published 169
papers in the period and Britain and the United States published
a combined 184.
A future IFDI study of governance in Islamic finance will
measure industry-specific regulations, the number of scholars
and the board memberships they hold, as well as information
disclosure.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)