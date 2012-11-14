DUBAI Nov 14 Hong Kong's bill to facilitate the
issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, is expected to be ready
early next year but initially at least, it may attract little
interest among issuers.
In March, the government asked for industry feedback on the
subject and this month, it said it aimed to introduce a bill in
early 2013.
A draft bill could take three months to prepare and then be
passed quickly into law provided there is no controversy, said
Marcellus Wong, co-chairman of the taxation policy committee at
the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong, an association of tax
professionals.
But the appetite from local firms to tap the sukuk market
does not appear to be as strong as it was when the idea of
issuing sukuk in Hong Kong was first considered seriously.
"It is good to have the framework in place but market
interest has gone. The consultation was expected a few years
back; the market is not that buoyant now," Wong said. "It is
already a few years late."
Previously, arrangers hoped that the main issuers of sukuk
in Hong Kong would be mainland Chinese companies seeking to tap
large pools of Islamic funds from southeast Asia and the Gulf.
Hong Kong's market for yuan bonds has been growing rapidly;
last year it saw over 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) of issuance
from 81 issuers, three times the volume of 2010, according to
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
But recent trends within the market have not been favourable
for yuan sukuk, analysts said. For one thing, the yuan
stopped appreciating against the U.S. dollar in the first eight
months of this year and although appreciation has resumed in the
last few weeks, the market now sees greater risk of two-way
movements in the Chinese currency.
This has reduced the potential appeal of yuan-denominated
sukuk to investors, making any deals more expensive for issuers,
the analysts said.
"Issuing sukuk is not a priority for Chinese corporates at
this moment," said Ivan Chung, vice president and senior credit
officer at Moody's Investors Service in Hong Kong.
"Last year, it was almost purely a currency play with lots
of short-tenor, small-amount, low-yield bonds. While the change
in market dynamics has prompted currency-play investors to leave
the market, issuers will be more inclined to launch longer-tenor
bond with larger amounts, and thus more eager to attract a
larger scope of investors.
"Sukuk is more appealing to a niche investor base, which
they (issuers) will likely consider after establishing the
larger international institutional investor base."
For potential Hong Kong issuers of sukuk, the territory's
real estate sector would probably be the main source of assets
to back the Islamic bonds.
But returns on such assets have declined, making sukuk based
on them less attractive. In September, monthly investment yields
in Hong Kong's real estate market reached their lowest levels
since data began in 1999, according to data from the
government's Rating and Valuation Department.
FIRST MOVER
Davide Barzilai, banking partner and Asia Pacific head of
Islamic Finance at Norton Rose in Hong Kong, said of expected
sukuk issuance in the territory: "I think it will only be a
small number - this is never going to be a major market."
A first-mover will be needed to show how the laws work in
practice, before most companies consider an issue, Barzilai
noted. "It will have to stand the test from a real deal."
The idea of a Hong Kong sukuk has been raised as far back as
2008, when the territory's Airport Authority considered selling
an Islamic bond of up to $1 billion, but that issue has not
materialised.
"We have no further updates on both our financing plan and
on the subject of sukuk financing," a spokesperson for the
authority told Reuters.
The most important aspect of Hong Kong's sukuk bill will be
to clarify the tax status of sukuk. Islamic bonds can face heavy
taxation because they involve multiple transfers of the assets
backing them; bankers hope the bill will remove this obstacle.
Amirali Nasir, chairman of the Islamic finance working group
at the Hong Kong Law Association, said he expected the law to be
passed within 2013.
He noted that the government had accepted the industry's
recommendation to add the wakala (agency) sukuk structure to
four other types of sukuk covered by the bill, in order to
broaden issuers' options.
By the time the law is passed, however, many issuers and
investors may have become used to issuing in other markets than
Hong Kong - particularly Malaysia.
In October, Hong Kong-headquartered Noble Group, a
global trader and supply-chain manager, opted to issue a
three-year, 300 million ringgit wakala sukuk in Malaysia.
In September, Malaysia's mobile phone operator Axiata Group
issued a two-year, 1 billion yuan sukuk, listed on the
Malaysian and Singapore stock exchanges. Last year, Malaysia's
sovereign wealth fund Khazanah issued a three-year, 500 million
yuan sukuk, listed on the Malaysian and Labuan exchanges.
Most interest in issuing yuan sukuk does not now come from
Hong Kong or Chinese companies, but from Malaysian companies,
said Hassan Ali Shah, special assistant to the chairman at
Okasan International (Asia), a Hong Kong-based brokerage.
In April, Hong Kong signed a tax treaty with Malaysia
clarifying investors' tax liabilities, which has made it easier
for Hong Kong investors to buy sukuk issued in Malaysia.
