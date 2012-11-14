DUBAI Nov 14 Oman's Al Madina Real Estate plans
to issue the country's first sukuk or Islamic bond in the first
quarter of next year, its chief executive told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Oman is about to introduce Islamic finance, becoming the
last of the wealthy Gulf Arab states to do so, and the
government is expected to issue regulations covering the
industry in coming months.
The company plans to issue a five-year, $130 million sukuk
through its sister firm Tilal Development Co, said chief
executive Abdlrehman Awadh Barham.
The financial arm of the group, Al Madina Financial &
Investment Services, is mandated to arrange the sukuk with other
underwriting banks expected to be announced in coming weeks, he
added.
"We are very positive about the market and the new Islamic
banking environment," Barham said.
Proceeds from the sukuk will help fund the Tilal Al Khuwair
residential and commercial center, which the company says will
become the largest commercial-residential complex in downtown
Muscat.
Sukuk are expected to be welcomed by local Islamic banks,
which are eager to gain access to more sharia-compliant
investment products while Oman's Islamic money markets are
underdeveloped.
The company also plans a public offer of shares but its
timing is subject to market conditions and regulatory approval,
Barham said.
A sukuk issue could improve the prospects of the IPO,
because assets would be pledged to back the sukuk and limit the
amount of leverage that the company could take, improving its
appeal to investors, Barham added. "Sukuk should make it more
attractive."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)