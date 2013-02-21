* Unit of Kuwaiti firm introduces structure
* Private placement in Britain is very small
* Major obstacles to adoption in Gulf
* But proponents say it resolves asset backing debate
* Could serve as tradable money market instrument
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, Feb 21 A new type of sukuk, introduced by
a British unit of a Kuwaiti firm, could make inroads in the
market by offering greater security to investors through a
structure similar to conventional covered bonds.
Providing recourse to a pool of assets if the originator
becomes insolvent, covered bonds found a new lease of life in
Europe and the United States during the global financial crisis
as investors sought liquid and safe investments.
The structure could now play a role in Islamic finance, if
tax and pricing issues can be resolved to the satisfaction of
investors. It was used for the first time by London-based
Gatehouse Bank, a subsidiary of Kuwaiti firm Securities House
, through a private placement in December.
A five-year, 6.9 million pound ($10.4 million) sukuk, backed
by a property in Basingstoke which the bank acquired in July
2011, proved the structure's viability and its ability to obtain
necessary tax treatment under British rules.
In a conventional covered bond, investors are entitled to
claims not only on the issuer but also on assets backing the
structure, giving them two layers of security.
The Gatehouse sukuk works in a similar way; it incorporates
a purchase undertaking by the bank that gives primary security
to noteholders, while in case of default they have secondary
security on the property, according to Farmida Bi, London-based
partner at Norton Rose, who worked on the deal.
The Gatehouse sukuk is based on an ijara (lease) contract,
which is commonly used in Islamic finance, but which in most
cases doesn't give investors recourse to underlying assets.
Plain vanilla ijara structures are asset-based because they
do not involve a full transfer of underlying assets to the
investor. By adding the second layer of security, the Gatehouse
sukuk effectively became asset-backed, said Bi.
Some scholars have called for Islamic finance to move from
asset-based structures towards asset-backed ones, which they see
as closer to the risk-sharing principles of sharia law.
"The structure answers the question of whether sukuk are
asset-based or asset-backed," Bi said.
The Gatehouse sukuk pays a 3 percent annual distribution and
offers quarterly redemption options, said Shahid Feroz,
associate vice-president at Gatehouse.
ENHANCED
The conventional covered bond market is now a common means
of financing in Europe; investor-placed benchmark issuance there
reached 130 billion euros ($174 billion) in 2012, according to
Standard and Poor's. The enhanced security of covered bonds has
attracted the interest of insurance companies.
Their proponents argue that covered bonds align the
interests of issuers and investors, as the issuer remains
committed to ensuring the quality of the underlying assets.
There are major obstacles to the widespread use of covered
sukuk, especially outside benign tax environments such as
Britain - which account for the fact that the structure was not
used earlier.
In the Gulf, it is not clear that issuers would be willing
to commit their assets to provide such a level of security,
while Gulf investors may not be willing to accept the relatively
low returns offered by covered sukuk.
But covered sukuk have one major, potential advantage for
the Gulf; because of their security, it is possible - if they
are issued in much larger volumes - that they could be used as
tradable Islamic money market instruments, of which there is
currently a shortage in the region.
"The sukuk is a liquid and tradable note, and can be used as
a short-term, three-month deposit instrument," Feroz said.
"We do see an investor appetite for sukuk backed by quality
assets with stable long-term income streams. Sukuk demand is
very healthy, and we see that trend accelerating even further."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)