By Regan Doherty and Bernardo Vizcaino
| DOHA/DUBAI, April 6
DOHA/DUBAI, April 6 The International Islamic
Liquidity Management Corp (IILM), a body backed by central banks
from the Middle East and Asia, announced plans to issue its
first Islamic bonds after an unexpected pull-out by Saudi Arabia
from the body.
The IILM aims to issue up to $500 million of sukuk in the
second quarter of this year, helping to create a liquid
cross-border market for Islamic debt - a major step in
developing the rapidly growing Islamic finance industry.
"The governing board anticipates that there will be a strong
response to the sukuk programme," IILM chief executive Rifaat
Ahmed Abdel Karim told reporters on Saturday at a conference in
Qatar.
However, prospects for full acceptance of the sukuk by banks
internationally have been called into question by the
unexplained exit of Saudi Arabia from the IILM just a few days
ago.
On Wednesday, the Kuala Lumpur-based IILM announced that
Saudi Arabia's central bank had sold its shareholding in the
body to Qatar and Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia is no longer listed
as a member of the IILM's governing board.
IILM officials declined to give the reasons for the Saudi
decision, while officials from the central banks involved
declined to comment or could not be contacted for comment. So it
is unclear whether the Saudi pull-out was prompted by management
frictions at the IILM or by deeper disagreements over policy.
WEAKNESS
The IILM was founded in 2010 to address a key weakness in
Islamic finance: a shortage of highly rated financial
instruments that banks and other firms can trade and hold to
manage their short-term funds.
But the IILM has grappled since its inception with issues
such as finding suitable assets to back its sukuk; Islamic bonds
do not pay interest but returns from physical assets. The body
delayed its first issue several times and replaced its chief
executive in October last year.
The body plans initially to issue as much as $500 million of
sukuk with maturities of up to one year, but intends eventually
to increase the programme to as much as $3 billion.
"We haven't yet decided how big it will be," IILM chairman
and Qatar central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud
al-Thani told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, is home to some of
the world's biggest Islamic banks, and it is possible that the
Saudi central bank's pull-out from the project could limit trade
in the sukuk by other Saudi institutions.
One source familiar with the matter, who declined to be
named because of its political sensitivity, said he believed
Saudi Arabia's conservative central bank did not want to be
involved in issuance or trading of the sukuk.
"The Saudi central bank is being very conservative and does
not want to be seen as a player in the market," said the source.
The Luxembourg-domiciled sukuk programme was given a credit
rating of A-1 by Standard and Poor's. It is linked to a pool of
sovereign and quasi-sovereign assets from member countries;
Standard Chartered will serve as primary dealer for the
securities to facilitate their distribution around the world.
The credit rating is higher than Malaysia's A-2 short-term
foreign currency rating but lower than Saudi Arabia's A-1+, the
highest rating which S&P gives to short-term paper.
In the wake of Saudi Arabia's departure, IILM shareholders
are the central banks of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg,
Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab
Emirates, as well as the Islamic Development Bank Group, a
Jeddah-based body. Iran is a founding member but not a
shareholder of the IILM.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)