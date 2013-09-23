KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 Malaysia is in many ways
one of the world's leading Islamic financial markets, but
regulatory issues and comfortable balance sheets are causing it
to lag behind the Gulf in one innovation: capital-boosting
sukuk.
Since last year, Gulf banks have been developing sukuk
designed to increase their capital, in order to meet new Basel
III banking standards due to be phased in around the world over
the next several years.
In November 2012 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank issued a
hybrid sukuk, one with equity-like characteristics, to boost its
Tier 1 capital. Dubai Islamic Bank sold a similar $1
billion instrument in March 2013.
There have also been subordinated sukuk issues to raise Tier
2 capital, including a 1.4 billion riyal ($373 million) sale by
Saudi Hollandi Bank last November. Saudi British Bank
, which issued a Tier 2 sukuk in March 2012, aims to
sell another one by the end of this year.
Within Malaysia, conventional banks have been among the
first institutions in Asia to move to issue Basel III bonds;
CIMB Group Holdings sold one this month, raising 750
million ringgit ($238 million) of Tier 2 capital. Public Bank
and RHB Investment Bank have prepared
similar bond programmes.
But so far no Islamic bank in Malaysia has established a
programme to issue capital-boosting sukuk - partly because they
see no strong need, bankers say.
"You find that in Malaysia most of the banks are fairly
comfortable, with some banks more capitalised than others," said
Badlisyah Abdul Ghani, chief executive of CIMB Islamic Bank, the
sharia-compliant unit of southeast Asia's fifth-largest lender
by assets.
"At the earliest you will probably see - perhaps next year -
some banks going to market, but most will not really be in the
market because they are well-capitalised."
LOSS ABSORPTION
Although subordinated debt is more expensive for issuers
than secured debt, strong demand among local investors in the
Gulf has allowed banks there to sell Tier 1 and Tier 2 sukuk at
prices they find favourable.
Regulation is one factor encouraging such issuance. Although
national financial regulators in the Gulf have not yet fully
clarified how they will apply Basel III standards, bankers in
the region expect local versions of Basel III will not include a
loss absorption feature allowing regulators to convert debt into
equity if an issuer faces insolvency.
This is particularly true in the United Arab Emirates.
Because of their large state budget surpluses and lack of
broad-based income taxes, Gulf governments do not see that much
of a need to protect taxpayers from bank crises with
loss-absorption clauses.
Malaysia's version of Basel III does require loss
absorption, however, which could raise costs for the issuer of a
subordinated sukuk.
Islamic banks in Malaysia are still studying how to include
the clauses, so the timing of the first Basel III sukuk remains
uncertain, said Leon Koay, head of global markets and co-head of
wholesale banking at Standard Chartered Malaysia.
"There are a lot of challenges of dealing with the point of
non-viability. There's an evolution there of how they want to
get the structure right."
Even with loss absorption, Malaysia's sukuk market is deep
and liquid market enough for banks to manage any additional
premium required by investors, said CIMB's Abdul Ghani.
"Margins in Malaysia are very tight, so I don't think it
will really influence much in regards to cost."
But for now at least, Malaysia's Islamic banks see little
urgency to raise capital. The central bank requires all banks to
have a core equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 4.5 percent of
assets, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 6 percent and a total capital
ratio of 8 percent of risk-weighted assets by January 2015.
Malaysian banks in general are so well capitalised that they
could sustain a 300 percent rise in non-performing loans without
Tier 1 common equity falling below 7 percent, Moody's Investors
Service estimated in a report earlier this year. Islamic banks
are especially comnfortable.
In the meantime, several Islamic banks in Malaysia are
exploring the possibility of using alternative means to sukuk
issues to handle their Basel III capital needs, said a banker
who declined to be named as the matter is not yet public.
The alternatives could include the issuance of sukuk or
other financial instruments by government entities; these
instruments would be purchased by Islamic banks and, if they
were government-guaranteed or structured to have very low or
even zero risk-weightings, could improve the banks' capital
ratios, the banker said.
