By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, April 3 Issuance of Islamic bonds will be
stimulated by a tightening of yields versus conventional bonds
as banks chase a finite amount of quality sukuk instruments,
HSBC's Islamic arm Amanah said on Tuesday.
HSBC has previously forecast global sukuk volume of $44
billion in 2012, up from $26.5 billion last year. Malaysia is
expected to continue to dominate issuance with about 60 percent
of the total; Malaysian toll expressway company PLUS Berhad
conducted a $10 billion sukuk issue in January.
Average yields on dollar sukuk in the secondary market are
currently about half a percentage point lower than for
conventional Middle East bonds, HSBC said in a report, which
presents an opportunity for Gulf issuers.
The tightening spreads are a result of high demand for sukuk
and a lack of supply to satisfy the liquidity available at
Islamic banks in the region, it said.
"Mid-investment grade range is preferred" by investors, said
Rafe Haneef, managing director of Islamic global markets at
HSBC, with liquidity becoming scarcer for high-grade issuance.
HONG KONG
Haneef also said there was scope to develop Islamic finance
in more Asian markets including Hong Kong, a key offshore yuan
centre, which is considering amending the tax treatment of
Islamic financial products.
A consultation paper to study proposed amendments to tax and
stamp duty requirements was published last Thursday by the Hong
Kong Financial Services Branch.
Hong Kong issuers need legislation that ensures tax
neutrality for a sukuk to be economically feasible. Islamic
finance transactions often require that asset ownership be
transferred more than once between counterparties; this attracts
additional duties in most jurisdictions, making the transactions
more costly than conventional structures.
The first Hong Kong sukuk was a 500 million yuan ($79
million), three-year issue from Malaysia's Khazanah in October
2011. That sukuk was granted tax-exemption as its underlying
assets were in Malaysia.
Meanwhile the sukuk market in Indonesia, the world's most
populous Muslim nation, is expected to double in size this year
from the $1.9 billion seen in 2011, said Herwin Bustaman, head
of HSBC Amanah Indonesia. The government has already sold $1.5
billion of local sukuk and HSBC estimates it will issue another
$1 billion to $1.5 billion in the second half of the year.
Issuance remains driven by sovereign paper with conditions
improving for corporates due to new regulations, Bustaman said.
"Indonesia will see one or two corporates issue the
country's first dollar-denominated sukuk. Previously, it was
difficult to do that because of issues such as tax and the
transfer of beneficiary ownership."