By Bernardo Vizcaino
| DUBAI, June 3
DUBAI, June 3 State-owned Islamic Bank of
Thailand plans to increase its capital by 7.11 billion baht
($234.9 million) and issue a 5 billion baht sukuk, the country's
first-ever Islamic bond, the bank said on Monday.
The bank said it hoped this strategy would help it to return
to profit this year and help the country's Islamic financial
sector grow after tax legislation necessary for its expansion
was passed in May 2011.
Under the plan, the bank said it would raise 927 million
baht in capital this month and 6.2 billion baht in the fourth
quarter.
The bank said it would issue the 5-billion-baht subordinated
sukuk to increase its capital ratio.
Last year, bank officials said the sukuk would have a likely
maturity of 5 years and the bank would appoint Malaysia's CIMB
Bank to handle the deal, targeting domestic and
institutional investors in Malaysia and Hong Kong.
The bank, rated BBB- by Fitch, also said it would seek
investors to establish a presence in the Middle East in the next
three years, while increasing its domestic network of branches
to 130 from 106 now.
Islamic Bank of Thailand was set up in 2003 as a state
enterprise under the Ministry of Finance and has turned buses
into branches to reach customers.
(Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring in Bangkok. Editing by
Sami Aboudi and Jane Merriman)