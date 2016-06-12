June 12 The Jeddah-based International Islamic
Trade Finance Corp (ITFC) plans to strengthen its global network
of offices in an effort to increase the use of sharia-compliant
banking in merchandise trade.
"We want to be closer to member countries - to do this we
need to decentralise our activities," said Hani Salem Sonbol,
chief executive of the ITFC, a member of the Islamic Development
Bank Group (IDB).
The ITFC, which currently has offices in Jakarta, Dakar and
Istanbul, will move more staff there and open a branch in Dubai
this year to serve as a gateway to Africa, he added.
Islamic trade finance, which follows religious principles
such as a ban on interest, accounts for only a tiny fraction of
the trillions of dollars of bank-intermediated trade finance
conducted globally every year.
But the ITFC, which uses its expertise and funds to
facilitate Islamic trade finance, says it is expanding its
activities partly through new business with countries outside
the traditional core areas of sharia-compliant finance in the
Gulf and southeast Asia.
Last month, it signed financing agreements with Djibouti,
Comoros, Mali and Mauritania, and is exploring transactions in
Guyana, the newest member of the IDB Group, Sonbol said.
The ITFC approved transactions worth $6.1 billion in the
financial year to last October, up from $5.2 billion a year
earlier. It more than doubled financing approvals to sub-Saharan
Africa; Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey saw some of the biggest
individual increases in approvals.
Difficulties in the global economy could dampen further
growth but the ITFC aims for around $7 billion of approvals this
year, Sonbol said.
Traditionally, Islamic banks have not become heavily
involved in trade financing as it often requires large balance
sheets; they have left such business for Western banks to
dominate.
To overcome this, the ITFC has developed a network of more
than 70 financial institutions which last financial year
provided $4.2 billion via 25 syndicated deals, representing 68
percent of the institution's total trade financing. The rest
came from its own resources.
Strategic partnerships are growing: Last year, the ITFC
closed a $350 million export syndication in favour of Turkey's
export-import bank, and in February it signed a partnership
agreement with Morocco's largest lender by assets, Attijariwafa
Bank.
The ITFC's mandate is to promote trade among countries of
the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Trade
within the group accounted for 19.5 percent of OIC countries'
total trade in 2015, up from around 12 percent in 2011, and the
ITFC aims for 26 percent by 2025, Sonbol said.
The IDB is the largest shareholder in the ITFC with 37.6
percent of paid-up capital; Saudi Arabia holds second place with
16.9 percent. Last year, the ITFC's general assembly approved an
increase of Iran's subscription by 8,500 shares, which once paid
would allow it to take third spot behind Saudi Arabia.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)