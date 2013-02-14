SYDNEY Feb 14 Tunisia plans to provide Islamic
financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) via a
tie-up between the public and private sectors, which could serve
as a model for other Arab states trying to repair their
economies after political turmoil.
The Tunis-based Bank of Financing Small and Medium
Enterprises (BFPME) has agreed with the Jeddah-based Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a
private investment arm of the Islamic Development Bank, to aid
smaller companies in Tunisia.
The plans include a 50 million dinar ($32.3 million)
sharia-compliant SME fund. It was launched on Wednesday by
Tunis-based United Gulf Financial Services - North Africa
(UGFS-NA), which is 60 percent owned by Bahrain-based United
Gulf Bank.
"The success of the fund will serve to increase foreign
direct investment and further develop Islamic banking in the
country," UGFS-NA chairman Mohamed Fekih said in a statement.
The fund, financed by the ICD and the Tunisian government's
Deposit and Consignment Fund, will focus on urban areas, and
hopes its investments will create up to 1,000 new jobs.
The plans also call for the ICD to assist BFPME, which has a
capital of 100 million dinars, in developing Islamic lending
products tailored for SMEs.
Islamic finance, which is structured to obey religious
principles such as a ban on interest, is gradually expanding in
North Africa as governments promote it in the wake of the 2011
Arab Spring uprisings, which ousted regimes that neglected or
discouraged the industry for ideological reasons.
The Tunisian government is working on a legal framework to
cover issues of Islamic bonds, and a draft may be discussed by
authorities as early as this month, a source at the ministry of
finance told Reuters.
