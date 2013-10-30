Oct 30 Turkey's Islamic finance industry is
being reshaped as banks widen their product range and new
competitors prepare to enter the market, according to a Thomson
Reuters study released on Wednesday.
Promoting Islamic finance in Turkey, the world's 17th
largest economy with a predominantly Muslim population of 76
million, is part of government plans to boost commercial ties
with the Gulf and diversify the country's investor base.
Turkey's Islamic banks, known locally as participation banks
because of political sensitivies in the constitutionally secular
country, have seen their assets grow six-fold over the last
decade as their combined branch network has more than tripled.
Last year Islamic banks reached a combined $36 billion in
assets, representing a 5 percent share of total banking assets.
This was a 25 percent rise from a year earlier, compared to 13
percent growth for conventional banks.
The study estimates Islamic bank assets could reach between
$80 billion and $120 billion by 2017; the lower estimate would
give them a 9 percent share of total banking assets, on track to
meet a government target of 15 percent by 2023.
For this to occur, however, the industry will need to do
more to educate customers, the study said. A nationwide poll of
2,759 Turks conducted for the study found that 41 percent said
better education about Islamic finance was needed. Among
existing Islamic bank customers, 39 percent said they had little
understanding of industry concepts.
Still, 38 percent of conventional bank customers would
consider switching to Islamic banks, which follow religious
principles such as a ban on interest payments, the study found.
Of those interested in Islamic banking, a third would consider
switching even if their capital was not guaranteed.
PRODUCT
For Islamic finance to develop, banks and companies would
also need to take advantage of new rules that facilitate
issuance of various types of Islamic bonds. So far, sukuk
issuance has been limited to the government and Islamic banks;
the country has yet to see its first corporate issuer.
Growth in issuance may depend partly on whether a sukuk
structure known as istisna, commonly used in project financing,
is added to rules set by Turkey's Capital Markets Board (CMB).
The study quoted the CMB as saying it was considering whether to
add istisna, but felt Islamic banks were unfamiliar with the
structure and expected most would use ijara, a leasing contract.
"If the market really advances and we see project finance
deals, then that will be really helpful," the study quoted Is
Investments, the investment banking arm of Isbank, as
saying.
In March, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said two
state-owned banks might offer Islamic services, a move which
could increase the sector's market share but also dent
profitability because of the additional competition.
The country now has 50 banks, four of which are Islamic: Al
Baraka Turk, Bank Asya, Turkiye Finans and
Kuveyt Turk, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House.
"We may see a surge in interest in the short term due to the
entrance of the two state-owned banks, but then again, some
existing participation banks may lose some of their customer
base," the study quoted Al Baraka Turk as saying.
The state-backed lenders, which have not been officially
identified, would have to establish Islamic operations that were
separate from the parent banks since Islamic windows are not
allowed in Turkey.
"There are two more banks that are planning to establish
separate subsidiaries for Islamic banking," the study quoted the
Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency as saying. The agency
did not elaborate.
In recent years, Turkish regulators have been cautious about
allowing new entrants into the banking industry. The sector
expanded aggressively during the 1980s and 1990s, peaking at 79
banks by the end of 2000, but a banking crisis eventually led to
the closure of 30 of them.
