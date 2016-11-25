Nov 25 The Islamic Development Bank
(IDB) will seek a strategic stake in Turkey's main
stock exchange and collaborate on developing a gold trading
platform for use by majority-Muslim countries, part of a broad
agreement signed on Thursday.
The Saudi-based IDB did not specify a size or timeframe for
the acquisition of share capital in Borsa Istanbul, but said in
a statement the move was part of wider efforts to develop
Islamic finance in Turkey.
The IDB and Borsa Istanbul would also seek to develop an
integrated gold trading platform to be established within the
stock exchanges forum of the Organization for Islamic
Cooperation.
The agreement aims to expand the use of interest-free
financial products to fund large infrastructure projects, in
particular through Islamic bonds, or sukuk.
The IDB said it was also working alongside Turkey's General
Directorate of Foundations to establish the first
sharia-compliant bank dedicated to Islamic endowments, to be
named Vakif Katilim, which would have a size of $300 million.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Paul Tait)