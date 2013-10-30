(Adds background, quotes)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Oct 30 The United Arab Emirates central
bank governor said on Wednesday he was not worried about a new
house price bubble similar to one which burst in 2008, halving
property prices in the following two years and pushing Dubai
close to default.
Prices have risen again in the past year and the central
bank imposed limits on mortgage loans this week to prevent
another boom-and-bust cycle in the property market.
"We are watching house prices, we are not worried. Banks are
very cautious, they are not the same as in the boom years of
2005 to 2008," Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi told reporters on the
sidelines of the World Islamic Economic Forum in London.
"I am not worried that banks will pump money into the real
estate market and some bubble will develop."
Dubai's house prices have risen over 20 percent in the last
12 months, prompting the International Monetary Fund to warn in
July of the risk of another bubble forming.
Suweidi said bank lending was likely to rise this year,
however, compared with last year, without giving exact figures.
He said the new limits on mortgage loans would help the
banking sector.
"That will be beneficial to the market because it will
define for all banks what is possible, what is not possible."
