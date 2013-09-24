KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 Malaysia's
sharia-compliant banks should be roped in to manage the
country's 1.2 billion ringgit ($375 million) worth of properties
held as Islamic endowments, a top banker in the sector said on
Tuesday.
Prime Minister Najib Razak announced this month that the
Malaysian Wakaf Foundation will be turned into a corporate
entity to derive more value from assets held by the trust.
"Wakaf should be professionally managed by those holding the
right qualifications," Badlisyah Abdul Ghani, chief executive of
CIMB Islamic, the Islamic arm of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Kuala Lumpur.
The move to open wakaf (endorsement) management to the
private sector may boost business for Malaysia's Islamic banks
towards growing their share of the country's total banking
assets to 40 percent by 2020 from 24.1 percent presently.
Wakaf operates social projects such as hospitals, mosques
and schools with donations received from Muslims in the form of
land, cash or other valuables. Poor financial returns and a lack
of economic efficiency led to a review of Malaysia's wakaf by
the government, Reuters reported in March.
"What is missing in the market today is wakaf done in a
commercial manner. We need an effective legal framework that
will allow wakaf to be done in the financial market,"
"I am hoping the framework that they come up with will help
facilitate its application as a component of the Islamic
financial market, and allow industry players to come onboard as
professional wakaf managers."
The Malaysian Wakaf Foundation is still considering the
involvement of banks and corporate entities. It will meet the
government's Economic Planning Unit this month to finalise its
immediate plans, a source told Reuters.
($1 = 3.1990 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)