SYNDEY Oct 17 The World Bank and the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) have
signed a three-year agreement to share expertise in Islamic
finance and study how it can help economies develop.
The IDB, with 56 member countries, provides financing, loans
and technical assistance for development schemes which follow
Islamic principles, such as a ban on interest payments and pure
monetary speculation.
Under the agreement, signed this week, the two bodies will
cooperate to study issues such as financial stability and best
practices in the industry, Karim Allaoui, senior officer at the
IDB, told Reuters by telephone.
"People are looking for a more ethical aspect of finance,
but Islamic finance is fairly new - its size is comparatively
small and there hasn't been much research or documented work
that we would otherwise encounter in conventional finance," he
said.
Some countries, including Tunisia and Libya, are keen to
build Islamic banking sectors and are seeking technical
assistance.
"The stakes are high; if people don't do it right, this
might discredit the industry," Allaoui said.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino, Editing by Andrew Torchia)