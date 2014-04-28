April 28 Egypt's Al Nouran sugar production
facility, a 2.5 billion Egyptian pound ($357 million) project,
could begin operations in 2016 after securing a sharia-compliant
financing package, the project sponsors said on Monday.
Al Nouran is expected to refine more than 500,000 tonnes of
sugar annually, potentially reducing the country's reliance on
imported sugar by up to 25 percent, the Islamic Corporation for
the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) said.
The ICD, the private sector arm of the Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank, said it had extended a financing
package including equity investment, mezzanine financing and
standby guarantees of up to $46 million.
"The facility is expected to conclude construction and begin
its operations in 2016," the statement said.
Shareholders in the project include Al Nouran Multitrading,
the ICD, the Kuwait-based Arab Fund for Economic and Social
Development and the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Co.
Al Nouran Multitrading, a private sugar trading house, said
in a separate statement that a senior financing facility had
been arranged by a consortium of 13 banks including Banque Misr,
Bank Audi and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
The arranging banks would provide up to 900 million Egyptian
pounds in the senior facility, and secure an additional amount
to take the total to 1.5 billion pounds, of which 16 percent
would be denominated in U.S. dollars, Al Nouran said.
The project is expected to generate up to 3,000 new jobs and
employ over 55,000 workers, directly and indirectly, upon the
start of commercial operations, the trading house said.
($1 = 6.9953 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)