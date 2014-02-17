KUALA LUMPUR Feb 17 Companies selling Islamic
insurance (takaful) in Indonesia are boosting agent numbers and
product ranges ahead of a new rule that will require them to be
run independently.
Indonesia, the world's fastest-growing market for takaful,
is dominated by takaful "windows" which allow insurers to offer
Islamic and conventional products side by side. A new law
requiring takaful firms to be spun off into stand-alone
businesses is expected this year.
"We are encouraging pockets of our agency to focus on the
takaful side, so when the spin-off comes, we will already have a
distribution in place," Bert Paterson, who heads Sun Life
Financial Indonesia, a unit of Canada's third-largest life
insurer, said in a telephone interview.
Sun Life, which manages global assets of $590 billion, saw 7
percent of its earnings come from Asia in 2012.
The Indonesian unit grew its distribution network by nearly
half to 7,100 agents last year and over 90 percent have been
trained to sell takaful products. More agents are branching out
into Indonesia's rural areas, moving beyond markets already
crowded with conventional players.
"A significant part of our growth has come from leaders
opening up offices in towns outside their natural catchment
area. It's good for them as entrepreneurs, and good for us to
increase our footprint," Paterson said.
Takaful firms have also begun to explore new streams of
revenue in market segments that remain relatively untapped. In
August last year, Sun Life launched a product that helps Muslims
save for their pilgrimages to Mecca.
"We want to play in fields where other people are not," said
Abdul Mulki, head of sharia business for PT Ansuransi Bangun
Askrida, one of the country's largest takaful windows. The
company recently entered medical malpractice insurance, which is
sold to doctors and offered, the firm says, by only one
competitor in Indonesia.
Operating costs are expected to triple when the takaful
business is spun off. "We need to double our premiums to 200
billion rupiah ($17.1 million) and this will count on new
business. We have profit margins of 35 percent but the spin-off
will have extremely high costs. To maintain the margins, we need
to double the premium," said Mulki.
LIMITS
Unlike conventional insurance, takaful is based on the
concept of mutuality; a takaful operator sets up a fund to
oversee and manage pools of money contributed by policy holders.
As of December 2012, there were five full-fledged takaful
firms in Indonesia and 37 sharia units of conventional insurers.
The spin-off legislation is expected to set minimum capital
requirements for takaful operators, which could oblige some
smaller ones to close.
"I think shareholders are going to have to make some very
strategic calls," Paterson said. "Not all of them have the
critical mass to justify a spin-off, so we'll see consolidation
and opportunities to acquire portfolios of business."
Indonesia, with the world's biggest Muslim population, is
potentially a rapid growth market for takaful. It accounted for
24 percent of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' gross
takaful contributions in 2012, compared to Malaysia's 71
percent, a report by Ernst and Young showed.
Poor consumer awareness of services, a shortage of human
capital and the lack of regulatory clarity are obstacles for the
industry in Indonesia.
"The business prospects in Indonesia are huge, but the
problem in Indonesia is that they are busy reading what can and
cannot be done in terms of sharia," said Mulki.
Indonesian takaful firms also struggle to achieve yields
from investment as they are limited to investing 20 percent of
their funds in more liquid and developed Islamic finance markets
such as Malaysia.
"The majority of takaful companies still invest onshore, as
foreign fund managers rarely go into Indonesia to offer offshore
products, so we are not familiar with the options," Abdul
Chalik, head of sharia for Allianz Life Indonesia, told Reuters.
"Indonesia has said it wants to be an Islamic finance hub to
rival its neighbor. The government has to bring in a range of
measures to develop the Islamic finance market in general - when
that happens you'll see exponential growth on the takaful side,"
said Paterson.
(Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino in Sydney; Editing
