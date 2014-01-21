Jan 21 Oman has seen the birth of its first
Islamic insurance (takaful) firm as two others prepare to enter
the market, hoping to gain an edge in the sultanate's crowded
insurance sector.
This month Oman's eighth largest insurer, Al Madina Takaful
, converted itself from a conventional insurer to a
takaful company. Takaful follows religious principles such as
bans on interest and pure monetary speculation; risk is pooled
among policy holders rather than borne entirely by the company.
Set up in 2006, Al Madina has accumulated a 5 percent share
of the insurance market. It changed its conventional insurance
clients to takaful policies after a customer education process,
and said it did not experience client exits or other problems.
It now hopes its switch to takaful will attract clients who
may have shied away from financial products for religious
reasons. This could prove important in a market where the top
seven firms, out of 23, account for as much as 70 percent of
total gross written premiums.
"We have the opportunity of saying something different in
the market. It is overcrowded but we have the 'new' factor," Al
Madina's chief executive Gautam Datta told Reuters.
"This gives us an opportunity to grow into areas where we
might not have been able to make a dent."
In the next two years, the firm plans to add up to seven new
branches to its network of three, and distribute products via
Islamic banks, a practice known as bancatakaful, said Datta.
Two new firms could soon follow in Al Madina's footsteps.
One is Takaful Oman Insurance IPO-TKOS.OM, which completed an
initial public offer of shares last month, backed by investors
including Kuwait's T'azur Takaful Insurance.
Takaful Oman projects reaching a 4 percent share of the
overall insurance market within five years of starting
operations, its IPO prospectus shows.
Last February, Oman United Insurance obtained
board approval to incorporate a takaful firm of its own, but it
has not provided further details of its plans.
Because these two are new takaful firms, rather than
conversions of existing ones, their entry could crowd the market
further and add to pressure on profitability.
"Considerable over-capacity in the Oman insurance industry
depresses the market's overall performance," said Mohammed Ali
Riyazuddin Londe, analyst at Moody's Investors Service.
"The Omani insurance market is fragmented and highly
competitive, albeit price competition is arguably less than that
witnessed in Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates."
REGULATION
Oman opened to Islamic finance in 2011, introducing an
extensive Islamic banking framework at the end of 2012. But the
financial regulator, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), has yet
to publish its final rules on takaful, while an insurance law is
still in the draft stage.
The CMA is considering whether to increase the minimum
paid-in capital required for firms writing life and non-life
insurance to 10 million rials ($25.9 million) each, said Londe.
Currently, firms need to hold 5 million rials of paid-in
capital; the new rules would require composite insurers to hold
a minimum total of 20 million rials.
"This could lead to some insurers exiting the market and may
increase consolidative pressures in the sector."
That fits with the regulator's desire to see consolidation
in both the banking and insurance sectors.
Firms such as Al Madina also face limits on their foreign
investments, which are capped at 25 percent of their total
investments, and holdings of fixed income securities, which are
restricted to 10 percent, said Datta.
The CMA has been flexible in granting grace periods to
comply with such limits, but a long-term solution will require a
deepening of local Islamic capital markets, said Datta. "This is
a critical aspect for takaful business viability."
Datta does not expect an immediate change to Al Madina's
market share, but the company projects its assets will grow by
11.9 percent in 2014 to 45.8 million rials, and 12.8 percent in
2015, with a return on capital in the range of 9 percent.
The company completed an initial public offer of its shares
in November, selling 66.67 million shares at a price of 0.14
rials each; the shares have dropped 2.1 percent since their Dec.
10 listing, underperforming a 6.0 percent rise in the main Oman
stock index.
Al Madina currently only offers general takaful products but
it has a composite licence and thus plans to develop life
products, aiming to introduce them in 2015, Datta said.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)