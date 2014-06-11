June 11 United Insurance Company of Pakistan
will seek shareholder approval to offer Islamic
insurance (takaful) products, a month after regulators cleared
the way for conventional firms to enter the sector.
The regulatory change aims to increase insurance penetration
in Pakistan, which remains the third-lowest in Asia.
United Insurance will seek approval in an extraordinary
general meeting on Thursday, allowing it to provide takaful and
retakaful products both locally and overseas, the insurer said
in a bourse filing.
While takaful's share of Pakistan's total insurance market
is currently estimated at less than 3 percent, the entry of
conventional players is widely expected to boost consumer
participation in the sector. Lahore-based United has 100
branches across the country, with business lines in areas such
as health, travel, livestock and crop insurance.
Pakistan introduced new takaful rules in 2012, allowing the
use of takaful windows, which enables insurers to offer
sharia-compliant and conventional products side by side,
provided client money is segregated.
This prompted a legal challenge by the country's five
takaful firms, which was cleared last month after an agreement
that requires insurers to allocate 50 million rupees ($506,100)
in capital to their window operations, compared to no
capitalisation requirement in the original rules.
The regulator told Reuters last month that it had received
five applications for takaful windows and expected as many as
half of all conventional insurers in Pakistan to apply for a
licence eventually.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)