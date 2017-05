BEIRUT Islamic State said on Monday they were responsible for a suicide bombing on a bus on Sunday which killed fighters from western-backed Syrian rebel groups near the Atmeh border crossing with Turkey.

In a statement on one of its Telegram channels, the hard-line militant group said it killed 50 rebels travelling on the bus, from the Failaq al-sham and the al-Zinki groups.

It said the rebels were travelling to fight against Islamic State in northern Aleppo province.

