SYDNEY Feb 5 SGI-Mitabu, a consortium of two
Brisbane solar companies, will finance its entire Indonesian
solar power project using sharia-compliant financing, starting
in July with an offshore-domiciled sukuk, or Islamic bond, a
senior executive said.
The deal is set to be Australia's first issuance of sukuk, a
market that expects global demand to reach $421 billion by 2016
from $240 billion in 2012, according to a Thomson Reuters
report.
SGI-Mitabu, a venture between The Solar Guys International
and Mitabu Australia, is developing a 250 megawatt (MW) solar
power project under an agreement with Indonesia's Ministry of
Energy.
The first 50 MW of the project will be financed through the
issuance of a seven-year A$100 million ($104 million) sukuk,
said Rusydi Mitabu, director of Mitabu Australia.
The entire project would require up to A$550 million in
financing, with all funding to be structured using Islamic
principles, which follow religious principles such as a ban on
interest and gambling.
"Investors like the idea of clean energy and its
sustainability features, there is already huge interest from
Malaysian investors," he said.
This will be followed by two more tranches which will be
structured as either sukuk or Islamic syndicated loans.
The initial sukuk will be domiciled in Labuan, Malaysia's
offshore financial centre, and is expected to be placed almost
entirely with Malaysian investors, he added.
"The demand for the Australian dollar and for non-U.S.
dollar denominated sukuk is growing very strongly."
The offshore structure has drawn interest from Australia's
government officials and could appeal to other local companies
with overseas assets, Mitabu said.
"We found the process to be straightforward and approached
Labuan, as our consortium partner saw the appeal of the offshore
centre".
In the past, a major problem for Australian companies
considering Islamic finance has been taxation. Certain Islamic
contracts, particularly sukuk, can attract double or even triple
tax duties because they require multiple transfers of title of
the underlying asset.
Despite tax officials releasing a discussion paper in 2010,
there has been no further progress on the issue.
The sukuk would seek to pay between 6.5 percent and 7.5
percent returns, part of a hybrid funding plan incorporating
several Islamic contracts.
During the construction phase of the project, the sukuk
would follow an istisna - a manufacturing contract where a price
is paid for goods that are subsequently manufactured and
delivered on a stipulated date.
This gives solar panel projects an advantage due to their
quick installation phase, helping income streams start in just a
few months, Mitabu said.
Once the plant is completed, a special purpose vehicle would
be formed directing cashflow to sukukholders using an ijara
structure, a type of sharia-compliant rental agreement.
After 20 years the project would then follow a musharaka
structure, where returns are distributed between the issuer and
investors according to a profit-sharing ratio.
