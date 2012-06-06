DUBAI, June 6 Islamic Development Bank
has picked five banks to arrange investor meetings
ahead of a potential Reg S-structured dollar-denominated Islamic
bond, or sukuk, an announcement from lead arrangers said on
Wednesday.
The supranational bank, rated AAA by the three main ratings
agencies, mandated BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC
, National Commercial Bank and Standard
Chartered to arrange the meetings. Qatar's Barwa Bank
is also involved in the potential trade as a lead manager.
Roadshows will commence in Riyadh on June 10, before taking
in Kuala Lumpur on June 12, Singapore on June 13 and conclude in
London on June 18.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)