DUBAI May 16 Islamic Development Bank, a
Jeddah-based multilateral institution, has picked eight banks to
arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors ahead
of a potential sukuk issue, lead managers said on Thursday.
The AAA-rated bank will host roadshows in the Middle East,
Asia and Europe from May 25, with a dollar-denominated benchmark
sukuk issue to follow the meetings, subject to market
conditions, the document from lead managers said.
Benchmark size transactions are at least $500 million in
size.
Banks arranging the meetings are Qatar's Barwa Bank, Credit
Agricole, CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, Natixis, NCB Capital - the investment
banking arm of Saudi's National Commercial Bank,
Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered.
