DUBAI Feb 27 Dubai plans to set up a central
sharia board to oversee all Islamic financial products used in
the emirate, and will encourage government-linked entities to
issue and list sukuk on the local bourse, senior officials said
on Wednesday.
The government announced last month that it wanted to become
a global centre for Islamic finance and other businesses based
on Islamic principles. But it will face tough competition from
established centres such as London and Malaysia, where trading
of sukuk (Islamic bonds) is much more active.
"We follow international standards of Islamic economies and
will be the world's number one centre for Islamic finance,"
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also
prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, told reporters on
Wednesday.
Eissa Kazim, secretary-general of the committee leading
Dubai's Islamic economy initiative, said: "We will harmonise all
standards, structures and regulations through having a unified
sharia board at a government level to oversee the industry."
Sharia boards are groups of scholars which rule on whether
financial instruments and activities are religiously
permissible. Most major Islamic banks and finance firms around
the world have them; the rulings of different boards are
sometimes inconsistent and the scholars are sometimes open to
suggestions of conflicts of interest.
A government-level sharia board could reduce such confusion
over standards in Dubai's Islamic finance industry, helping it
attract business. With the prominent exception of Malaysia, few
countries have a central board and other Gulf countries have
followed a loose, decentralised model of regulation.
Having products in Dubai approved by a single entity could
help to harmonise their structures, make it easier to create and
list them on the bourse, and boost their appeal to investors.
"Unifying the sharia board will limit discrepancies between
different structures and will boost confidence in our local
market," said Hussain Al Qemzi, chief executive of Noor Islamic
Bank.
SUKUK CENTRE
New issues of sukuk jumped to about $121 billion worldwide
in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, from around $85
billion in 2011. Dubai's share of this was relatively small and
most of the emirate's issuers have listed their bonds and sukuk
overseas, taking secondary market liquidity with them.
Almost $9.2 billion worth of sukuk is listed on the Dubai
market, but $7.5 billion of sukuk issued from Dubai is listed
internationally and around $1.5 billion is unlisted, said Kazim,
who is also Dubai Financial Market's chief executive.
If 50 percent of total bond issuance from Dubai is Islamic
and listed on the local bourse, "Dubai can easily top the list
of Islamic financial centres," said Kazim.
Most debt issuers in Dubai are government-related entities
which will definitely consider listing their sukuk locally, he
added.
Last month Dubai Financial Market, which runs the emirate's
securities market, published draft standards for sukuk with a
consultation period that closes this Thursday.
