Sept 18 Indonesia's capital market regulator is
projecting a drop in the growth rate of Islamic banking assets
and is developing an array of initiatives to boost the sector,
including much-awaited rules governing Islamic pension funds.
Indonesia's financial services authority, Otoritas Jasa
Keuangan (OJK), said in a report that it is preparing a
five-year blueprint aimed at industry issues such as sector
consolidation, a lack of scale and foreign ownership limits.
OJK said it was now preparing draft regulations for Islamic
pension funds, after Indonesia's national sharia council issued
a ruling approving the overall concept in November last year. It
has been under study since 2009.
"There is demand from the public to participate. With this,
it is hoped that the number of sharia products increase and the
public's wish for a pension fund on the basis of sharia
principles is fulfilled."
Countries such as Pakistan and Malaysia have made efforts to
develop Islamic pension systems of their own, where fund
managers screen their portfolios according to religious
guidelines such as bans on tobacco, alcohol and gambling.
Under a "moderate" scenario, the OJK projects Islamic
banking assets will grow by 14.4 percent in 2014, down from 24.2
percent in 2013 and 34 percent in 2012, although these figures
would remain above those for conventional banks.
As of December, Indonesia's Islamic banking industry - which
included full-fledged lenders, Islamic windows and Islamic rural
banks - had a combined 248.1 trillion rupiah ($20.6 billion) in
assets, or 4.9 percent of the country's total banking assets.
That means Indonesia, which has the world's biggest Muslim
population, remains well below neighbouring Malaysia, where
Islamic banks hold more than 20 percent of all banking assets.
The OJK said challenges faced by Islamic banks were mainly
internal, rather than related to external pressures such as
falling commodity prices or lower export demand, as the sector's
foreign currency funding stood at about 5.9 percent.
In particular, competition for third-party funds is a factor
affecting growth, given the small scale of Islamic banks which
makes it difficult for them to compete with large-scale
conventional banks in attracting liquidity, the OJK said.
Despite this, the sector welcomed its 12th full-fledged
Islamic bank last year, Bank BTPN Syariah, which was spun-off
from its parent Bank BTPN. The Islamic lender also
absorbed conventional peer PT Bank Sahabat Purba Danarta.
The industry has also seen growth in other areas such as
Islamic mutual funds: As of December, there were 65 Islamic
mutual funds in the country which saw a 12.1 percent increase in
assets in 2013.
In addition, there were 10 corporate Islamic bonds issued
last year, worth a combined 2.2 trillion rupiah, with total
sukuk outstanding representing 9.4 percent of total debt
issuance.
(1 US dollar = 12,030.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah;
Editing by Andrew Torchia & Kim Coghill)