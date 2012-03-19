By Shaheen Pasha
| DUBAI, March 19
DUBAI, March 19 Sheikh Muddassir Siddiqui, a
prominent Islamic scholar and partner at international law firm
SNR Denton's Dubai office, has resigned from the firm to pursue
a career in sharia advisory services.
Siddiqui told The Brief, a Gulf-based magazine on legal
affairs published by Thomson Reuters, that he had stepped down
as head of Islamic finance at SNR Denton because of the rapidly
changing legislative environment in the Middle East and North
Africa.
"For someone with my background, this is the right time to
focus on sharia advisory," he said in an interview. "Islamic
finance is growing at a fast speed.
"New areas and jurisdictions are opening up in countries
such as Oman, Egypt and Libya. I am uniquely blessed and
qualified to have seen the Islamic finance industry from all
angles."
Libya, Egypt and Tunisia have seen renewed interest in
Islamic finance since last year's uprisings toppled governments
which neglected or discouraged the industry for ideological
reasons. Oman announced last May that it would introduce Islamic
finance.
As a partner at an international law firm, Siddiqui said he
was limited in his ability to provide advice on sharia matters,
and that he could not sit on the sharia boards of Islamic
financial institutions because of possible conflicts of
interest. Sharia boards screen institutions' business and
products to confirm they follow religious principles.
Siddiqui, who is a member of the sharia standards committee
of the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic
Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), a Bahrain-based body that sets
standards for the industry, said he wanted to expand his
advisory services beyond finance and into matters of contract
law and insolvency law.
"It is a matter that is close to my heart," he said. "There
is a shortage of scholars who understand both the legal system
and sharia requirements. I want to be a bridge builder, being a
student of law as well as sharia."
A spokesman for SNR Denton said the firm would maintain a
relationship with Siddiqui as a consultant advising on Islamic
finance matters.
The firm's global Islamic finance team will now be led by
partners Paul Jarvis and Martin Brown in the Middle East and
Richard de Belder, Paul Holland and Matthew Sapte in London.
Before joining the firm in 2008, Siddiqui was senior lawyer and
internal sharia supervisor at the Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)