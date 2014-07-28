July 28 A peace plan, a lifting of foreign
ownership limits and the drafting of new Islamic banking rules
in the Philippines could help breathe new life into one of the
world's oldest Islamic finance institutions.
Since 1974, Makati-based Al Amanah Islamic Investment Bank
has been the only lender in the country offering financial
products that obey religious principles such as a ban on
interest and gambling.
But while Islamic banks around the globe enjoy rapid growth
rates and bumper profits, Al Amanah has failed to post a profit
for years, and was ultimately forced to offer conventional
banking products just to keep afloat.
The case of Al Amanah highlights the challenges that Muslim
minorities face in accessing interest-free banking services
outside of Islamic banking's core centres in the Middle East and
Southeast Asia.
Lacking scale and Islamic banking expertise have meant Al
Amanah has struggled despite a five-year rehabilitation plan
started in 2009 by its parent, the Development Bank of the
Philippines (DBP).
In 2012, Al Amanah posted a loss of 30.6 million pesos
($706,400), although it was an improvement from 2008 when it
posted a loss of 124.3 million pesos.
This could change as a landmark peace deal between the
Philippine government and Muslim rebels helps revive the
country's south, after a 40-year conflict that displaced two
million and stunted economic growth.
The agreement, brokered by the Malaysian government, will
give the Muslim-majority region known as Mindanao wider powers
to control their economy and culture. In line with the
agreement, the central bank is preparing dedicated Islamic
banking rules.
Earlier this month, the government allowed foreign banks to
take full control of local lenders, replacing a cap of 60
percent on foreign ownership.
All these factors are rekindling interest from potential
buyers for Al Amanah, said Francis Nicolas Chua, officer in
charge of investment banking at DBP.
"Since last year, we have received a number of proposals
from across Asia, Middle East and Europe, to partner or inquire
on a sale."
These have come from both full-fledged Islamic banks and
universal banks with Islamic units, said Chua, who did not
identify the parties.
"As far as Al Amanah, the government is currently in review
of the whole process. The Government wants to ensure the
framework is in place before privatising."
Chua said any potential buyer would have to make a public
bid for Al Amanah, as DBP's policy is to go through an open bid
process for any sale.
Al Amanah has courted buyers for years not just to inject
capital but also to introduce new products and reverse the use
of interest-bearing products in the bank's portfolio.
Islamic scholars allow such a practice under the concept of
darura, or extreme necessity.
So far, however, no Islamic banks have made their intentions
public.
Last week, local media reported that Malaysia's CIMB Group
Holdings, parent of CIMB Islamic Bank, was planning to
take a stake, but when approached by Reuters a spokesperson at
CIMB denied the bank was pursuing such an acquisition.
A source at Al Amanah said a Malaysian group did make a bid
in 2006 but this was conditional on the government developing a
regulatory framework for Islamic banking within a two-year time
frame.
"That didn't happen so they backed away from the bid," said
the source who declined to be identified as the matter is not
public, although the new developments could encourage new
interest.
"Maybe the right people haven't come in yet."
