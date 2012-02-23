* Goldman sukuk fuels debate among scholars, bankers
* Some say conventional banks should be excluded
* Others push for closer scrutiny of transactions
* Goldman sukuk likely to go ahead, scholars say
* But banks may have to do more to allay concerns
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Feb 23 A controversial plan by
Goldman Sachs to issue an Islamic bond has ignited a
wider debate on whether conventional banks in the West should be
allowed to engage in Islamic finance.
At a major conference of Islamic scholars and bankers in
London this week, much of the public and private discussion was
devoted to whether growing Western interest in Islamic finance
could damage the industry by compromising its religious
principles.
Some participants argued investment banks such as Goldman
should be banned from issuing Islamic bonds, or sukuk, because
the funds they raised could help to finance other parts of their
business that did not comply with sharia or Islamic law.
"A conventional bank, with the exception of multilateral
development banks like the World Bank and the Asian Development
Bank, should not be allowed to issue sukuk," said Badlisyah
Abdul Ghani, chief executive of CIMB Islamic, the Islamic unit
of CIMB Group, Malaysia's second biggest bank.
"The basic principle of Islamic finance is that you should
only finance activities that are consistent with sharia, and
conventional rib (interest) is not," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Euromoney Islamic Finance Summit.
Other participants said the industry could not bar
conventional banks and should focus instead on ensuring that
each of their Islamic transactions complied with sharia law.
"The fact that these sukuk are issued by Goldman Sachs or by
another Western bank really makes no difference whatsoever as
far as judgement of sharia is concerned," Mohamed Elgari, a
prominent Islamic scholar, said during a panel discussion.
"An institution has no religion and therefore cannot be
judged on religious grounds. Our judgement is always on the
structure of the transaction, and whether it is permissible or
not and had the necessary sharia requirements."
CRISIS
The debate could affect Western access to a fast-growing
area of the financial world. Estimated at over $100 billion,
global sukuk issuance is still dwarfed by trillions of dollars
worth of conventional bonds. But Western banks are becoming more
involved in Islamic finance as its pool of wealthy, conservative
investors from the Gulf and southeast Asia makes it a stable
source of funds during the global financial crisis.
HSBC's Middle East unit became the first Western
bank to issue a sukuk last May with a $500 million, five-year
Islamic bond. France's Credit Agricole said last
October it was considering whether to issue a sukuk.
Goldman's sukuk became controversial partly because for many
investors, the U.S. investment bank embodies aggressive,
sophisticated Western financial engineering.
It announced in October that it planned to issue a sukuk
worth as much as $2 billion based on murabaha, a structure that
instead of interest, which is banned by Islamic principles, uses
a cost-plus-profit arrangement to pay investors.
Some Islamic finance analysts questioned whether the
underlying structure of the sukuk was really murabaha, and
suggested Goldman might use the proceeds of its sukuk to fund
interest-based banking activities.
They also said the sukuk might violate a ban against pure
monetary speculation if it traded between investors on the Irish
Stock Exchange, where it would be registered, at levels other
than par value.
The controversy has put the top authorities of Islamic
finance in a difficult position. Big Western banks such as
Goldman could help the industry grow by providing trading
liquidity, trained personnel and access to Western investors.
But the credibility of the industry could suffer if it is
perceived to be manipulated by Western institutions.
Asked about the participation of Western banks, a top
official of one of the international bodies which sets standards
for the industry replied: "That's a tough question -- there is a
sharia-compliant issue.
"It requires a seriousness of purpose and respect of Islamic
finance, and if those two are not there, I am not sure how they
would participate," said the official, declining to be named
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
He noted that Malaysia's central bank, for example,
stipulated Islamic banking activities could only be transacted
by a licensed Islamic bank. But he added that this should not
exclude Western banks from all involvement in the industry.
"Western banks can certainly participate in terms of
underwriting and helping in structuring the products."
SCHOLARS
Most participants at the conference said there was unlikely
to be any sustained, concerted push within the industry to
exclude conventional or Western banks from areas of Islamic
finance. Some big Western banks, such as HSBC, already operate
well-established Islamic arms offering a range of services.
Any attempt to exclude conventional banks could also be
thwarted by the industry's decentralised structure.
Bodies such as the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services
Board and the Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organisation
for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) set standards which
they hope banks will follow, but they cannot impose rules; that
is up to national regulators in each country.
Ultimately, therefore, the success of Islamic financial
products offered by Western banks is likely to come down to
whether investors choose to buy them. The Goldman case suggests
they will.
Banking sources in the Gulf told Reuters this week that
Goldman, which insists its planned sukuk obeys Islamic
principles and will not be used to raise money for
interest-based activities, was talking to potential Saudi
Arabian buyers and was likely to have no problem in attracting
enough demand.
A copy of the fatwa or Islamic ruling behind the Goldman
sukuk, which was seen by Reuters, showed five sharia scholars
had signed it. The AAOIFI's guidelines stipulate that at least
three scholars advising on a bond programme should approve it in
writing before issuance.
However, the Goldman controversy could cause conventional
banks to take more steps in future to allay potential concerns
over whether they are following Islamic principles.
Aznan Hasan, one of the scholars who signed the Goldman
fatwa, said there were no sharia-related problems with the
sukuk. The intention to list on the Irish exchange is purely for
tax purposes, he said. But he added that Goldman should consider
more measures to address doubts.
"I personally think the issue now is what is the mechanism
to ensure that it is not traded, and even if it is traded, that
it's traded at par, and they have to come up to us with a
mechanism for that," he told Reuters.
He said Goldman might issue an additional or complementary
prospectus to address this aspect and describe how it would
ensure proceeds of the sukuk were only used for sharia-compliant
purposes. Goldman might also agree to issue a letter to its
board of sharia scholars whenever it used the proceeds, or agree
to quarterly audits, he added.
"If they can put all the mechanisms in there, then there
shouldn't be any problem," said Hasan. "The murabaha is not a
new one -- there is nothing new in the structure."
Another scholar, Sheikh Edam M. Ishaq, said the Goldman case
might lead to institutional reforms in the industry and closer
scrutiny of sukuk issues in general.
"There must be some regulatory body to monitor and ensure
the compliance of these issues, otherwise sooner rather than
later the attraction of sukuk as Islamic liquidity management
instruments will lose a lot," he said.