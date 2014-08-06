* Commodity murabaha to see rebound as Western borrowers
return
* Murabaha trade estimated at $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion a
year
* Alternative Islamic interbank tools only at nascent stages
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Melanie Burton
SYDNEY, Aug 6 A return to an era of higher
interest rates could derail attempts by Islamic finance to
create alternatives to a short-term funding instrument that has
dominated the industry, but which some scholars and regulators
want to see replaced.
Islamic finance has been trying to diversify away from
so-called commodity murabaha, a common cost-plus profit
arrangement, in an attempt to reduce reliance on a single tool,
stop money from "leaking" to western banks, and find instruments
closer to the principles of sharia-compliant financing.
Saudi banks alone handled nearly $20 billion a day of
murabaha transactions back in 2006, but western banks largely
deserted the market after the 2008 financial crisis, turning
instead to central banks as a source of cheap funds.
Islamic finance has developed alternative inter-bank tools,
but higher interest rates are expected to boost murabaha
trading, luring back western borrowers looking for cheap finance
and Islamic banks seeking better returns on surplus funds.
Trade in murabaha, which are mostly metals-based, is
currently estimated at about $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion a
year, said Steven Spencer, managing director at London-based
physical metals trader Ambro Ltd.
"It is probably down by some 60-70 percent from its peak,"
said Spencer, who helped design the first such deals in 1973.
"As (central bank) tapering comes in and rates normalise,
there will be a move back into the market," he said. "We have
seen the volume shrinking as the rates have stayed low, but
murabaha is hard-wired into a lot of structures."
Islamic banks follow religious principles which ban interest
on their transactions, shutting them out of conventional money
markets and forcing them to rely on a handful of alternatives.
Commodity murabaha has carried the lion's share of Islamic
interbank trade, now largely a low margin business. Under the
arrangement, a bank agrees to buy a commodity for another
counterparty, which promises to buy it back at an agreed
mark-up.
An average $8 billion of commodity murabaha trades are
transacted daily in the Gulf region, with most going through
London markets, estimates Husam Saif, head of treasury and
capital markets at Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank.
ALTERNATIVES
Murabaha deals are backed by trade in a physical asset -
often platinum or palladium that changes hands briefly - but the
industry has pushed for tools which can boast a closer link to
real economic activity, a key principle in Islamic finance.
Oman and Bahrain have encouraged wakala contracts, which
involve a bilateral agreement between two parties.
Bahrain's central bank has said it wants banks to move away
from commodity murabaha, Oman banned the practice outright in
2012, while Dubai wants to grab some business away from London.
Such efforts are at an early stage and could be derailed if
the bulk of Islamic interbank volumes move back to murabaha.
"If interest rates are increasing the inclination will be to
move to commodity murabaha, but we are encouraging the industry
to move into alternatives," said Ijlal Ahmed Alvi, chief
executive of the Bahrain-based International Islamic Financial
Market (IIFM).
The non-profit IIFM has created contract specifications for
wakala and is developing a collateralisation standard of
tradeable Islamic bonds for use in liquidity management.
Such alternatives expose banks to counterparty risk and are
less uniform than murabaha, issues which IIFM aims to address.
"We are seeing encouraging signs on this diversification,
but ultimately it will come down to the sharia preference and
economic preference of Islamic banks," Alvi said.
Last year, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre launched its
own Islamic commodity trading platform, which handled over 900
trades in the first half of 2014, worth a combined $200 million.
In April, the NASDAQ Dubai bourse launched its own murabaha
trading system backed by Emirates Islamic Bank. A six-month
pilot phase handled over 2 billion dirhams ($545 million) worth
of business.
Since August, the Malaysia-based International Islamic
Liquidity Management Corp has been issuing short-term Islamic
bonds for use as money market tools but traders say the notes
are thinly traded.
By comparison, a report by the Malaysia-based Islamic
Financial Services Board found Saudi Islamic banks handled an
average daily volume of $19.7 billion of Islamic interbank
transactions in 2006, with more than 90 percent transacted via
non-Islamic banks.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Editing by Richard Pullin & Kim Coghill)