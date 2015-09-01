BARCELONA, Sept 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After oil
prices hit a record high in July 2008, the tiny Pacific nation
of the Marshall Islands was forced to declare an economic
emergency since around 90 percent of its energy needs were met
by imported petroleum products.
The fuel price shock was a major incentive for the low-lying
island country to reduce its reliance on diesel and other fossil
fuels, and expand renewable energy instead.
Now 99 percent of lighting on its outer islands is powered
by solar, street lamps and water pumps also run on the sun, and
solar energy is being fed into the otherwise diesel-powered
grids on the main urban islands.
In its national contribution to a new global climate change
deal now under negotiation, the Marshall Islands outlined in
July more ambitious renewable energy measures for the future.
They include small-scale wind-power, expanding coconut oil
production for use in electricity and transport fuel,
introducing electric vehicles and solar-charged lagoon
transport, and improving energy efficiency with pre-paid meters
and heat recovery.
The planned steps are expected to replace more than
one-third of fossil fuels for electricity and transport by 2030,
helping meet emissions reduction goals of 32 percent by 2025 and
45 percent by 2030.
Tony de Brum, foreign minister of the Marshall Islands - the
first small island developing nation to submit its U.N. climate
offer ahead of December's Paris summit - said his low-lying
country had taken a leadership position because "it's a matter
of survival".
The population of around 72,000 supports the government's
strategy to cut its already miniscule emissions - less than
0.00001 percent of the global total - and shift to renewable
energy because they want to stay in their homes rather than
leave in response to rising seas and extreme weather, he noted.
"The idea that I can pollute as much as I want as long as
it's for development and then later on I will fix things... I
think that is an absurd way of looking at this climate
emergency," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation after the
Marshall Islands' plan was submitted.
Kiran Sura of the Climate and Development Knowledge Network,
who leads a programme to help developing nations prepare their
U.N. climate plans, said the Marshall Islands' strategy had
multiple benefits.
"It's about energy security, as well as reducing the impacts
of climate change, and ensuring they are leading by example,"
she told journalists.
FINANCIAL FREEDOM
Dymphna van der Lans, CEO of the Clinton Climate Initiative
(CCI), which is working with around a dozen Caribbean and East
African island nations to develop and roll out renewable energy
strategies, said there was both a moral and economic imperative
for such states to transition away from costly diesel imports.
According to the CCI, the price of energy for some island
nations has reached almost 500 percent of the U.S. average - the
Seychelles spends around 8 percent of its gross domestic product
(GDP) on energy, for example, while the figure for the Bahamas
tops 13 percent.
"For us to work with them to remove their dependency on
expensive diesel imports is incredibly important," Van der Lans
said, because the money saved can then be used to strengthen
communities and key industries such as fishing and tourism.
The CCI has worked with partners, including the Rocky
Mountain Institute-Carbon War Room and the International
Renewable Energy Agency, to help governments devise and find
funding for renewable energy projects, including a 24 megawatt
(MW) wind farm in Jamaica and a 1.3 MW rooftop solar
photovoltaic (PV) project in the Seychelles.
The Clinton Foundation has also signed initial agreements
with many Pacific island nations, with the aim of providing free
financial, technical and policy support for adopting greener
energy sources, drawing on what it has learned elsewhere.
Leslie Hayes-Labruto, CCI's director of resilient
communities, said some island nations with small populations
lack the data and expertise needed to develop projects that will
meet investors' requirements.
It is also hard to attract high-quality developers to
islands that can only offer low dollar-value projects, so there
is a need to increase demand, bundle projects together, and show
they are ready for the market to finance, she added.
Van der Lans said international development banks in
particular have earmarked large sums to fund renewable energy in
developing countries, yet the money is not being drawn down fast
enough due to a lack of suitable projects. The CCI hopes to
change that.
"If finance is secure, ground-breaking will happen," Van der
Lans added.
SECURE SUPPLY
Colin McCormick, a research fellow in energy technology
innovation at the World Resources Institute, said small island
nations needed technical expertise as well as capital.
His team is looking at examples of developed island
communities that are blazing a trail with 100 percent renewable
energy supplies, such as El Hierro, one of the Spanish Canary
Islands, and Kodiak Island in Alaska - both of which combine
wind and hydro power.
He is also keeping a close eye on Hawaii, which announced in
June it plans to transition its grid to 100 percent renewables
by 2045.
McCormick said Hawaii's experience of integrating different
renewable energy sources, from solar to geothermal, would yield
valuable technical lessons in how to make grids based on that
kind of model run smoothly.
For smaller, more remote island communities like the
Polynesian territory of Tokelau, grid power supply is not a
cost-effective solution, and energy needs can be better met
using solar PV combined with battery storage.
Yet while the right renewable energy solution may vary
according to geography, population size and other factors, it is
a win-win for island nations to become less dependent on
expensive petroleum imports that can easily be disrupted by
events beyond their control, McCormick said.
"Investment in renewables is as much an energy security
investment as it is an economic investment," he said.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Laurie Goering. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)