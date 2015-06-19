June 19 Icelandic lender Islandsbanki could be sold to investors from the Middle East and China within weeks, daily newspaper Visir reported on Friday, quoting the head of the board responsible for winding up failed bank Glitnir, from which Islandsbanki was created.

The sale has taken longer than expected, but now a memorandum of understanding has been signed, Steinunn Gudbjartsdottir, the head of the Glitnir wind-up board said.

Iceland's three big banks, Glitnir, Landsbanki and Kaupthing all collapsed in a matter of days at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 after amassing a combined balance sheet worth more than 11 times the country's GDP.

The Icelandic government imposed capital controls to save its currency, which meant foreign investors were not able to sell their holdings.

But capital controls may be lifted soon after years of reform and recovery and the government, along with the central bank, is in the process of setting up a framework for ending them.