June 19 The sale of Icelandic lender
Islandsbanki to foreign investors is not imminent, the head of
the board responsible for winding up the failed bank from which
it was created said on Friday, denying a local media report.
The priority of the board was to file for an exemption from
capital controls and complete the winding up process, Steinunn
Gudbjartsdottir, the head of the board, added.
Islandsbanki was created out of the collapsed remnants of
Glitnir, which together with Landsbanki and Kaupthing, collapsed
in 2008, prompting financial meltdown in the North Atlantic
island.
Since 2008, the government imposed capital controls and
other measures to save its economy under the weight of the
banks' debts which were ten times the size of the economy. It
had long said it was seeking a foreign buyer for the bank.
Capital controls may be gradually lifted after years of
reform and recovery and the government, along with the central
bank, is in the process of setting up a framework for ending
them.
Earlier, daily newspaper Visir said a sale was imminent
within weeks to investors in the Middle East and China.
